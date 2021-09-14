Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca revive interest in Juventus star, Blaugrana keeping tabs on Arsenal wonderkid and more - 14 September 2021

Barcelona are preparing ahead of their high-profile UEFA Champions League campaign opener against Bayern Munich in midweek. It has been a strange summer for the Catalans and the board is now focused on helping the team rebuild and are looking keenly to the future. They are already shortlisting prospective signings.

Sergio Busquets says he is shocked by Lionel Messi exit

Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets has admitted he was in a state of shock when he learned about Lionel Messi's departure. Busquets is preparing ahead of what will be Barcelona's first Champions League game of the post-Messi era.

Busquets, who has won three Champions League titles with Messi, said:

"It was a shock given everything Leo did for Barca and for me. We felt a number of sensations which were difficult to digest but we have to try and move on. We're only at the start of the season and we have to get used to playing without Leo."

He also urged the club to move on and said that the Catalans cannot be written off despite not being viewed as favourites to win the Champions League this season.

"We've had to deal with some difficult situations in the last year with a lot of changes at all levels of the club and he [Koeman] was brought here to make those changes and has had a big impact."

"Anything can happen in football. Chelsea won the competition last season when they weren't favorites at the start."

Barcelona eyeing Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino

According to Spanish journalist Piotr Guzinski, Barcelona are keeping tabs on young Arsenal academy graduate Charlie Patino. The 17-year-old is widely considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in English football.

Guzinski added that the Spanish Federation would be happy to have Patino join the national side's ranks if he makes the switch to Spain. Sean O'Connor, who famously helped with the recruitment of Jack Wilshere, is responsible for finding Patino.

The teenager is a deep-lying playmaker and O'Connor reportedly labeled him the greatest talent to ever come out of Arsenal's academy. He is in awe of Patino's vision, spatial awareness and close control at such a young age.

Patino's father Julio claims that Patino is a huge Barcelona fan and that he analyzes and studies Spanish football a lot as well.

Barcelona revive their interest in Matthijs De Ligt

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Barcelona are looking to further reinforce their backline in future transfer windows. They have whipped up a shortlist of five players and Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt is prominent among them.

Barcelona were in the race to sign De Ligt in the summer of 2019. However, the youngster chose to join Juventus. But he has not exactly been able to nail down a starting spot and is below Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the pecking order.

De Ligt has shown signs of improvement and growth and the Catalans have taken note of the same. With the likes of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti not proving themselves beyond reasonable doubt, Koeman has to further solidify his options at centre-back. That's why Barcelona are looking to reignite their pursuit of De Ligt.

