Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to agree personal terms with Villarreal star, Club in talks for 21-year-old Brazilian defender and more - 19 August 2022

Despite having already pulled off several high-profile deals, Barcelona are not even close to being done in this summer's transfer window.

The Blaugrana got the ball rolling in their 2022-23 La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou last Saturday, 13 August. After finishing second in the 2021-22 season, the Catalans will be looking to challenge for the title this term.

They've recruited incredibly well in the summer but have a long way to go before they can register all of their new signings. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barca from 19 August 2022.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal against Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona need to furnish funds through player sales before they can register their latest signing Jules Kounde. As such, they are looking to go ahead with the sales of two forwards - Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea held talks with Aubameyang's camp on Thursday night and the discussions were 'very positive'. Romano claims that personal terms won't be a problem and that the Gabon international and the Blues are on the same page with regards to the contract.

Chelsea now need to reach an agreement with Barca over the transfer sum. They think Barca's asking price of €30 million is too high.

Barca in talks to sign Vanderson de Oliveira Campos

Barcelona are looking to sign a new right-back before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. According to a report on SPORT, they have initiated talks to sign AS Monaco full-back Vanderson de Oliveira Campos.

The 21-year-old joined Monaco in the January transfer window earlier this year. However, Barca have kept tabs on 2021 ever since Deco informed them of his availability.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has reportedly initiated contact with Campos' camp to sound out the possibility of a move.

More than anything, it is the youngster's versatility and ability to play in any role along the right wing that makes him a coveted player as far as the Blaugrana are concerned.

Barcelona close to agreeing personal terms with Juan Foyth

Real Valladolid CF v Villarreal CF - LaLiga Santander

The Catalans are desperate to sign a right-back who could be an upgrade on Sergino Dest. The US international is likely to be offloaded before the end of the month. Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth is among the players that have been linked with Barca.

According to Gerard Romero, the Blaugrana have made significant progress in their pursuit of Foyth. They are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with the 24-year-old.

Villarreal are reportedly open to letting Foyth go and have already started looking for a replacement. However, Barcelona will first need to get rid of Dest to raise the funds required to sign Foyth.

