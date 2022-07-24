Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to announce the signing of one of their top transfer targets, Club president reveals stance on Frenkie de Jong's future and more - 24 July 2022

Barcelona are all set to bolster their defense massively as they prepare to announce the signing of one of their top targets

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The board is now actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window. They have already bolstered their ranks quite considerably and are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 July 2022.

Xavi discusses transfer plans after win against Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

Speaking to the press after his side secured a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid, Xavi said that he was very satisfied with his team's performance. He said (via Barca Universal):

“We came here to win and we did it. We suffered towards the end of the game but I am still satisfied with today’s match. We were the better team. At Barcelona, there are no friendly matches… We always want to win, especially against Real Madrid."

On being asked about the club's transfer plans, Xavi had something interesting to say:

“We will try to reinforce all positions in the XI.”

That is quite an audacious thing to say for the manager of a club that's navigating a financial crisis, isn't it?

Joan Laporta offers update on Frenkie de Jong's future

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

To keep the club afloat, Barcelona need to sell some of their players this summer. Frenkie de Jong is one of those players they are expected to offload and the midfielder has been heavily linked with Manchester United.

Joan Laporta told Caro De Las Salas (via Fabrizio Romano) that they haven't accepted any offers for the Dutchman. He said:

“Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn’t accept them as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants.”

Several outlets, including The Athletic, had reported earlier this month that Manchester United had reached an €85 million agreement with the Catalans for De Jong.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"We need to clarify some aspects of his situation". Joan Laporta tells @carodelas : "Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn't accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants""We need to clarify some aspects of his situation". #MUFC Joan Laporta tells @carodelas: "Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him. We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn't accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants" 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB "We need to clarify some aspects of his situation". #MUFC https://t.co/TM1hwyHzVu

Barcelona set to announce Jules Kounde signing

Sevilla FC v RCD Mallorca - La Liga Santander

Despite their financial woes, Barcelona have been making waves in the transfer market this summer. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal), Barcelona have hijacked Chelsea's move for Jules Kounde.

Romero adds that the Catalans are now preparing to announce the signing of Kounde by Monday. Fabrizio Romano had claimed on July 22 that Chelsea had sent Sevilla a fresh £55 million bid and were hoping that Sevilla would accept it.

But it looks like Barcelona are set to finally land one of their top targets of this transfer window.

433 @433 BREAKING: Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle for BREAKING: Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle for @jkeey4 (via @gerardromero 🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle for @jkeey4 (via @gerardromero) https://t.co/fFUaJkHKay

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far