Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to miss out on Brazilian wonderkid, Club to renew youngster's contract until 2027 and more - 25 October 2022

Barcelona have earmarked a number of young players as potential future signings but they might not end up being successful in all of their pursuits.

Barca signed a raft of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 October 2022.

Ousmane Dembele fully committed to Barcelona project

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has been one of Barca's most in-form players this season. He scored a goal and provided three assists in the Catalans' 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao this past weekend. The Frenchman's wonderful form in the second half of the 2021-22 season had spurred Barca to hand him a new contract in the summer.

He is now tied to the club until the summer of 2024. According to SPORT, Dembele is fully committed to the Barcelona project and is not contemplating leaving the Camp Nou. His relationship with Xavi is one of the key factors behind the Frenchman wanting to kick on at the club.

The report adds that Dembele has now improved on his communication with teammates and has become a lot more comfortable at Barca.

Barca set to extend Alejandro Balde's contract until 2027

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Blaugrana have a raft of extremely talented youngsters on their payroll right now. 19-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde has quickly established himself as a mainstay in Barca's starting lineup in La Liga this season. His blistering pace, skill on the ball and technique have earned him a lot of plaudits already.

As per SPORT, the Catalans are now keen to extend Balde's contract. His current deal expires in 2024. According to the report, the club have made a fair amount of progress in the negotiations. Balde reportedly wants to kick on at the club under the tutelage of Xavi.

It is claimed that the club are now set to reach an agreement over a new deal which will tie Balde to the club until 2027. The deal is set to be made official in December or January.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Alejandro Balde's renewal with Barcelona is advanced. He would sign a contract until 2027. Alejandro Balde's renewal with Barcelona is advanced. He would sign a contract until 2027.— @sport https://t.co/leXo6mpK8H

Barca on the verge of missing out on Endrick

Palmeiras v Avai - Brasileirao 2022

Palmeiras youngster Endrick is one of the hottest young prospects in the world of football. He is just 16-years-old but made his professional debut aged just 15. Endrick has been on the radars of Barcelona and several other European clubs of late.

As per SPORT, Barca are on the verge of missing out on the Brazilian teenage sensation. Paris Saint-Germain's emergence on the scene has caused Barca to be unseated as the favorites to sign the 16-year-old. PSG have reportedly made an offer of €20 million already for Endrick.

However, Palmeiras want €35 million for the youngster. PSG are reportedly set to return with an improved offer and are expected to finalize the deal in the coming months.

But Endrick's camp has now denied that PSG have made a bid for the player in an interview with GeGlobo (via Fabrizio Romano). But theyhave admitted that PSG are very much interested in the player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“PSG have been in love with Endrick for long time”, they added.



It will be a big, big race with many clubs involved. Release clause: €60m. Brazilian jewel Endrick’s camp tells @geglobo : “No proposal has been made by Paris Saint-Germain, they didn’t send €20m bid”.“PSG have been in love with Endrick for long time”, they added.It will be a big, big race with many clubs involved. Release clause: €60m. Brazilian jewel Endrick’s camp tells @geglobo: “No proposal has been made by Paris Saint-Germain, they didn’t send €20m bid”. 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG“PSG have been in love with Endrick for long time”, they added.It will be a big, big race with many clubs involved. Release clause: €60m. https://t.co/HhKeKMLbcS

Poll : 0 votes