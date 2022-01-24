Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set asking price for Ousmane Dembele, Club looking to offload La Masia graduate and more - 24 January 2022

Barcelona are still actively scouring the transfer market for reinforcements and there could yet be more incomings and outgoings next week.

The Catalans beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 last night and are currently fifth in the La Liga table. They are navigating a busy time away from the pitch as well. The next 10 days are going to be crucial for Barcelona as they look to further rejig their squad and sell some of the deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 January 2022.

Barcelona to keep Luuk De Jong until the end of the season

Luuk De Jong sealed a move to Barcelona on loan from Sevilla in the summer of 2021. He failed to hit the ground running and received a lot of flak for his lackluster showings in the first half of the season.

However, the Dutch striker has been able to turn things around under Xavi Hernandez. De Jong has scored in three of his last four matches. The Catalans were looking to cut his loan deal short earlier but have now decided against the idea.

As a result, De Jong will stay at the Camp Nou at least until the end of the season.

Barcelona willing to offload Riqui Puig

La Masia graduate Riqui Puig has been a peripheral figure at Barcelona for quite a while now. Puig failed to nail down a starting berth under former manager Ronald Koeman. Xavi Hernandez's arrival was expected to help the 22 year old revive his career.

Unfortunately, Puig has not impressed Xavi either. He has only made 11 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League this season. He has played more than 30 minutes in only four of those games.

Puig has fallen under Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Nico Gonzalez in the pecking order. According to SPORT, Barcelona are now willing to offload the Spanish youngster.

Barcelona slap €20 million price tag on Ousmane Dembele

It doesn't look like Ousmane Dembele will extend his contract with Barcelona. The Frenchman's current deal expires in the summer and if the Catalans don't cash in on him next week, he will leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Barcelona are keen to offload him next week and have slapped a €20 million price tag on Dembele. According to Le Parisien, Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested because of the cut-price nature of the deal.

Barcelona signed Dembele in the summer of 2017 for €140 million. He has scored 31 goals and provided 23 assists in 129 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans.

