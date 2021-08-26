Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to register one more signing in the coming days, Blaugrana midfielder holds talks with Chelsea and more - 26 August 2021

The summer transfer window is drawing to a close and Barcelona still have quite a lot to do before the end of the week. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are looking to trim the wage bill by offloading players and asking senior players to take wage cuts.

The post-Lionel Messi era has begun at Barcelona and the team will take on Getafe this weekend. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 August 2021.

Gerard Pique to miss the game against Getafe

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique had to be taken off during the game against Athletic Bilbao last weekend with a calf injury. The veteran defender has offered an update on the same and confirmed that he won't be able to play in this weekend's game against Getafe.

Speaking to Ibai Llanos’s Twitch channel, Pique said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“The other day was a small scare. I will not be able to play this weekend, but I will be ready for after the break.”

Ronald Koeman's squad looks a bit depleted ahead of the game against Getafe. Eric Garcia is suspended after picking up a red card in the game against Athletic Bilbao. Pedri has been given a two-week holiday as well.

Ilaix Moriba held talks with Chelsea

Barcelona and young midfielder Ilaix Moriba have been at odds over the terms of a fresh contract. Ronald Koeman recently blasted the youngster for valuing money over the experience of playing for a club like Barcelona. As things stand, it doesn't look like both camps will be able to reach an agreement.

Moriba doesn't seem to want to take a wage cut and wants to move on if Barcelona don't give him a better contract. According to Mundo Deportivo, Moriba was in London over the weekend 'presumably' to hold talks with Chelsea over a potential move.

RB Leipzig and Chelsea are the two teams that Moriba has been linked with.

Barcelona set to register Sergio Aguero

With senior players like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and now Sergio Busquets taking pay cuts, Barcelona's wage bill is finally getting trimmed. According to ESPN, the Catalans are now ready to register Sergio Aguero as a new signing after Busquets agreed to take a substantial wage cut.

Barcelona had registered Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia after Pique agreed to take a wage cut. Alba and Busquets have followed suit and Roberto is reportedly next in line to help the club further free up their wage bill. Barcelona could afford to make Aguero wait as he is out until October with a calf injury he picked up in pre-season.

