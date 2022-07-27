Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to seal Jules Kounde signing, Club looking to sell seven players and more - 27 July 2022

Barcelona are inching closer towards securing the services of their top summer transfer target.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The board is now actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window. They have already bolstered their ranks quite considerably and are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 July 2022.

Barcelona in advanced talks to sign Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea v Club América - Preseason Friendly

According to Cat Radio (via Barca Blaugranes), Barcelona are in advanced talks with Chelsea for Cesar Azpilicueta. As per the report, an agreement is imminent and Barcelona are set to sign the Spanish right-back for a small price.

Negotiations for Azpilicueta were expected to derail after Barcelona's double hijacking of Chelsea's moves for Raphinha and Jules Kounde. However, the Blues are reportedly open to honoring Azpilicueta's wish of moving to the Camp Nou.

barcacentre @barcacentre The negotiations with Chelsea for Azpilicueta are very advanced. The Spanish international would join for a relatively small fee. [cat radio] #fcblive The negotiations with Chelsea for Azpilicueta are very advanced. The Spanish international would join for a relatively small fee. [cat radio] #fcblive

Barcelona to prioritize the sale of seven players

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

Barcelona have spent heavily in the transfer window despite their financial woes. They've roped in players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen this summer. The Catalan giants are also reportedly close to sealing a deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

As such, it is now time for Barcelona to focus on outgoings. They have to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona will focus on offloading seven players once they're back from their pre-season tour in the US.

The seven players that Barcelona will look to sell are Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig, Oscar Minguez, Pedro Neto, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona close to reaching agreement for Jules Kounde

Sevilla FC v RCD Mallorca - La Liga Santander

According to Goal, Barcelona are in talks with Sevilla for Jules Kounde. They are yet to place an official bid on the table but are now close to reaching an agreement with Sevilla for the French centre-back.

Chelsea had earlier reached a verbal agreement with the Andalusians for Kounde but have been left miffed by Barcelona's hijacking of the deal. They've reportedly not tabled a second bid for the 23-year-old.

Kounde is waiting for Barcelona to sort out their finances as he prefers a move to the Camp Nou over Stamford Bridge. The Catalans will still need to cough up somewhere between €60-65 million for the young defender.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB @tjuanmarti



“If we’ve to announce something, we will do it”, Xavi added. Barcelona are more than optimistic. Jules Koundé deal, Xavi: “We are at work to improve the squad, the board is working on it. I can’t say more [on Koundé]”.“If we’ve to announce something, we will do it”, Xavi added. Barcelona are more than optimistic. Jules Koundé deal, Xavi: “We are at work to improve the squad, the board is working on it. I can’t say more [on Koundé]”. 🔵🔴 #FCB @tjuanmarti “If we’ve to announce something, we will do it”, Xavi added. Barcelona are more than optimistic. https://t.co/MEDDdSa7Su

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far