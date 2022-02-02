Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, Club outraged by Ousmane Dembele's decision on deadline day and more - 2 February 2022

The January transfer window is over and Barcelona have significantly bolstered their attack over the past few weeks.

Barcelona will return to action this Sunday as they host Atletico Madrid in a high-profile La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou. The Catalans are currently fifth in the league table but will be looking to get back in the title race after making some major moves in the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 February 2022.

Chelsea plotting summer move for Ousmane Dembele

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are weighing up a summer move for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Blues were reportedly keen to sign him on deadline day.

However, Dembele decided to stay put at Barcelona after a proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain failed to work out. The Catalans were keen to extend Dembele's contract but were put off by the 24 year old's demands.

They have decided to withdraw the offer. Dembele cost Barcelona a whopping €140 million when he joined in 2017. Although he has offered flashes of genius, his stint at Barcelona has been marred by injury issues and disciplinary problems.

In 129 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, Dembele has scored 31 goals and provided 23 assists.

Barcelona outraged by Dembele's unwillingness to talk to Spurs

After contract talks broke down, Barcelona had told Ousmane Dembele to find a club to move to in January. However, Dembele has failed to do that and will leave in the summer as a free agent.

As per Sport, Barcelona were left frustrated and outraged by the player's decision not to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs had registered an interest in the player but Dembele outright refused to talk to them.

According to the report, the Catalans are convinced Dembele refused to speak to Spurs' representatives because he has already agreed a summer move to Juventus or Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC #FCB Barcelona president Laporta: “We presented one last option to Ousmane Dembélé”. Tottenham are not negotiating for him - understand Spurs market is now almost completed. Barcelona president Laporta: “We presented one last option to Ousmane Dembélé”. Tottenham are not negotiating for him - understand Spurs market is now almost completed. ⚪️ #THFC #FCB

Barcelona announce the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have now officially announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese international had his contract with Arsenal terminated by mutual consent and was available on a free transfer.

Barcelona released a statement on their official website which said:

"FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC.

The play will sign a contract until 30 June 2025 with an option to agree departure on 30 June 2023 and his buy out clause will be set at 100 million euros."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



@Auba ❝ I'm happy to be here. I will give it my all to help the team ❞ ❝ I'm happy to be here. I will give it my all to help the team ❞@Auba https://t.co/6miGvVpdAa

