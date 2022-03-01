Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca step up interest in AC Milan star, Club looking to make five signings this summer and more - 1 March 2022

Barcelona are set for a squad overhaul this summer and if they land all their top targets, they will become a force to be reckoned with next season.

The January transfer window was a great one for Barcelona. The Catalans bolstered their attack significantly and the investment is already starting to pay dividends. Barcelona thumped Athletic Bilbao 4-0 over the weekend and are currently fourth in the La Liga table.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 March 2022.

Barcelona remain hopeful of extending Ousmane Dembele's contract

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele's current contract with Barcelona expires in the summer. The Frenchman is no longer well-received at the Camp Nou, with fans whistling and jeering at him every time he takes to the pitch. The hostile reaction comes on the back of Dembele refusing to sign an extension with the club.

Despite the Frenchman being free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing, Barcelona remain hopeful of extending his contract.

Xavi has managed to get the best out of Dembele in recent weeks and according to SPORT, the club legend could play a crucial role in making the winger stay at the club. The 24-year-old scored a goal and provided two assists in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao this past weekend.

However, it is worth noting that no further talks have happened between the club and the player's camp since things went south in January.

#FCB



“We hope that at the end of the season he will reconsider his decision”, he said. Barça president Joan Laporta tells Cadena Ser: “Ousmane Dembélé knows our proposal and we always wanted him to stay”.“We hope that at the end of the season he will reconsider his decision”, he said. Barça president Joan Laporta tells Cadena Ser: “Ousmane Dembélé knows our proposal and we always wanted him to stay”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“We hope that at the end of the season he will reconsider his decision”, he said. https://t.co/B87LAlr5Vp

Barcelona hoping to complete five signings in the summer

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Despite their financial woes, Barcelona have roped in plenty of players over the course of the last two transfer windows. This summer is expected to be no different with several high-profile players being heavily linked with the club. Barcelona are once again expected to focus on the free-agent market this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Catalans are preparing to complete five signings during the summer transfer window. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland remains their priority.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt is another player that Barcelona are willing to cough up a lot of money for. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, AC Milan's Franck Kessie and Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen are the players they will look to sign as free agents.

Barcelona step up interest in Franck Kessie

AC Milan v SS Lazio - Coppa Italia

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is in the final few months of his current contract with the Serie A outfit. He is set to become a free agent in the summer and is expected to find a new club at the end of the season.

Despite having no shortage of top quality midfielders, Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Ivory Coast international.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have ramped up their interest in Kessie. The Catalans are reportedly ready to offer him €6.5 million per year in wages. The report adds that Kessie wants his future to be resolved soon and that he is keen to join Barcelona.

It is further claimed that the Catalans are the frontrunners to sign the midfielder and that a decision is likely to be made over the next few days. In 26 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri this season, Kessie has scored six goals and provided one assist.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona have practically finalised the arrival of Franck Kessié (25), who would join on a free deal. The club believe that he's a type of player that is currently missing in the squad. He's a player with huge physical capabilities and also has an eye for goal. [sport] Barcelona have practically finalised the arrival of Franck Kessié (25), who would join on a free deal. The club believe that he's a type of player that is currently missing in the squad. He's a player with huge physical capabilities and also has an eye for goal. [sport] https://t.co/8Tbqm7Nmfl

