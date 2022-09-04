Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca still monitoring 21-year-old Mexican full-back, Xavi opens up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following player's exit and more - 4 September 2022

After a pretty successful transfer window, Barcelona are not looking to take their foot off the pedal any time soon.

The 2022 summer transfer window ended on September 1 and Barcelona will be extremely happy with the business they've conducted. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barca from 4 September 2022.

Barcelona had two bids rejected for Andrey Santos

Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos has been a subject of interest to Barca. The Blaugrana view Santos as the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. However, signing him won't be easy as teams like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Everton and Newcastle United are all keeping tabs on him.

According to GOAL, Barca had two bids for Santos turned down by Vasco da Gama. The 18-year-old has already been likened to the legendary Busquets by virtue of his precise passing, press resistance and defensive acumen.

He has also been praised for his work rate and excels as a box-to-box midfielder thanks to his ball-carrying ability. Santos is also a threat in the final third, which makes him an all the more exciting prospect as far as Barcelona are concerned.

Xavi 'feels bad' about Aubameyang's departure

Xavi called Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a 'jewel' and admitted that he feels bad about his departure. The Gabon international left Barca and joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day on a deal worth somewhere around €12 million.

Speaking to the press after Barca's 3-0 win over Sevilla, Xavi said (via The Mirror):

"I feel bad because he helped us a lot. He was an example on and off the pitch. He made a big difference – look at his numbers. As a person, he’s a jewel and always training with a smile on his face.

"It’s a shame because you want to have these type of players in your squad but it was a good opportunity for him and for the club as well.

"We needed to put the pieces of the puzzle together and in the end, I think we’re all happy. But I feel bad as a coach to lose a player like Aubameyang. He was an example for the club and for all players."

Blaugrana continue to monitor Julian Araujo

Barcelona made an attempt to secure the services of Los Angeles Galaxy full-back Julian Araujo on deadline day. However, they failed in their attempts to rope in the Mexican. But Barca have not given up on the idea of signing Araujo in the future and are still monitoring him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Araujo has been a part of the LA Galaxy's first-team for over two years now. In 100 appearances for the club across all competitions, the 21-year-old has scored one goal and provided 12 assists.

Barca managed to sign Hector Bellerin on deadline day after missing out on Araujo. However, they've only given the Spaniard a one-year contract which means that they could be planning to sign a new player at right-back next summer.

