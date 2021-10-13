Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca target four players who are set to become free agents next summer, Club revives interest in 17-year-old Spanish wonderkid and more - 13 October 2021

Barcelona have endured a difficult start to the new season. The pressure is on Ronald Koeman after the club fell to a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in their latest La Liga outing. Barcelona have registered just a single win in their last six games and the future looks grim for the manager right now.

Diego Simeone reveals he wanted to see if Lionel Messi would join Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone has admitted he wanted to sound out the possibility of Lionel Messi joining Atletico Madrid after learning he was leaving Barcelona. The Rojiblancos' manager said he asked Luis Suarez to call Lionel Messi and find out. Simeone said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’ll tell you a detail. When what happened now at Barcelona happened, we called Luis (Suarez), with all due respect.

“I didn’t call Leo, but I did call Luis, and I asked him to find out how he was, what he thought, if there was the slightest possibility, imagining that he could come to Atlético de Madrid. But that lasted three hours. Paris Saint-Germain were obviously obsessed with the signing.

“The truth is that we didn’t have the chance to meet because he was always at Barcelona, and we were always at Atlético de Madrid, and neither were we at the national team.”

Barcelona reignite pursuit of Fabio Blanco

17-year-old Spaniard Fabio Blanco has been the subject of interest from Barcelona in the past. The right-winger currently plays for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt and is being monitored by several European giants.

As per SPORT, Barcelona have now revived their interest in the teenager after missing out on his signing this past summer. Blanco is considered to be the most promising prospect in the country in his age group.

He is a product of Valencia's youth academy and has already been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea in addition to Barcelona. Blanco has featured for Eintracht Frankfurt's u-19 side five times so far this season. He has scored two goals and provided an assist thus far.

The Catalans have been focusing on recruiting the best young talent in the country due to their financial woes. They are also looking to build for the future. Barcelona will be looking to strike an initial loan deal in January with the option of making the move permanent, as per the report.

Barcelona targeting four players who could arrive on free transfers

Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona have had to shift their focus to the free-agent market. This was their policy in the recent summer transfer window as well, with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia arriving on free transfers

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified four players, who are set to become free-agents next summer, as potential transfer targets. Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Manchester United's Paul Pogba, AC Milan's Franck Kessie and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger are the players on the list.

The Catalans are looking to bring in midfielders who have more of a physical presence in midfield. Kessie has been a standout performer for AC Milan in recent times. Paul Pogba has been in stellar form for both club and country.

Barcelona are reportedly planning for life after Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with the German goalkeeper likely to be offloaded next summer. They also want to bolster their defence. With Chelsea looking to sign Jules Kounde, it could open the door for Rudiger to leave the club.

