Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca in a three-way battle for RB Leipzig star, Club sign Austrian forward and more - 9 July 2021

Barcelona's summer transfer activities started off on a good note. But their financial issues may be more severe than we initially believed them to be. Joan Laporta is a man on a mission as he tries to trim the club's wage bill and also extend Lionel Messi's contract.

Ronald Koeman concerned about Lionel Messi's future

Lionel Messi is currently a free-agent after his contract expired on July 1. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has expressed his concerns over the club extending Messi's contract. They will need to offload quite a few players and trim their wage bill before giving Messi a new deal.

“When everything is not right, you have to be concerned, I have confidence in the president to solve this issue. It is important for the club and for the league that the best player in the world remains. Everyone has to make an effort here.

“Laporta told me to be calm, that they are working on the issue and we are confident that he will be there for a few more years.”

Barcelona B sign Yusuf Demir

Rapid Wien's Yusuf Demir is a player who has garnered a lot of interest in recent times from top European clubs. The Catalans confirmed on Friday that they have secured the services of the 18-year-old forward on loan for the 2020-21 season. Barcelona have the option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season.

They released an official statement:

“FC Barcelona and SK Rapid Vienna have reached an agreement on the loan of Yusuf Demir for the 2021/22 season. Barça is paying 500,000 euros for the operation and holds a non-mandatory option to purchase for 10 million.”

Demir is reportedly set to join Barcelona B initially. But the fact that the club has a purchase option shows that they think he could be a long-term signing for the first team.

Barcelona enter race for Dani Olmo

According to Defensa Central, Barcelona have joined Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the race for Dani Olmo. The RB Leipzig winger, who has impressed at Euro 2020 for Spain, is a product of La Masia.

Olmo had reportedly come close to signing a professional contract with Barcelona under Josep Maria Bartomeu. However, RB Leipzig were able to price him away and Olmo has been a good signing for the Bundesliga outfit.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are better poised to sign the 23-year-old because of their better financial situation.

