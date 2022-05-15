Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca on the verge of agreeing deal to sign Robert Lewandowski, Blaugrana interested in young Atletico Madrid forward and more - 15 May 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their attack this summer and are on the verge of sealing a deal for one of the very best strikers in the game.

Barcelona will take on Getafe at the Camp Nou tonight. With just two games remaining in the league, the Catalans are poised to finish second ahead of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla this season. It's been a rather forgettable season for the club and the board is now focused on delivering a successful transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 15 May 2022.

Bayern Munich enter race to sign Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Despite enjoying an upturn in form in the second half of the season, Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona remains unresolved. For now, Dembele is set to become a free agent this summer. Talks over a new deal broke down in January but Barcelona are keen to resume negotiations.

However, they remain wary of the possibility of the Frenchman leaving the club this summer. According to Sky Sports (via SPORT), Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have entered the race for Ousmane Dembele.

The Bavarians are looking to bring reinforcements to their frontline as well, with Robert Lewandowski tipped to leave the club at the end of the season. They have reportedly enquired about the availability of Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix as well.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Bayern Munich are interested in Dembélé & have already contacted the player's entourage.

[🎖️] | Bayern Munich are interested in Dembélé & have already contacted the player's entourage. @SkySportsLyall [🎖️] 🚨🚨| Bayern Munich are interested in Dembélé & have already contacted the player's entourage.@SkySportsLyall [🎖️]

Mateu Alemany inquires about Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are reportedly interested in securing the services of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer. As per AS, Barcelona director Mateu Alemany recently met with Atletico Madrid's CEO Angel Gil Martin.

The meeting was largely centered around finding a resolution to Antoine Griezmann's future. But one of the topics that was discussed was Felix's availability this summer. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is reportedly an admirer of the dynamic and technically gifted Portuguese forward.

However, it is further claimed in the report that the Rojiblancos presently have no plans of parting ways with Felix. They have slapped a price tag of €100 million on the 22-year-old. Barcelona cannot afford to match that sum due to their financial troubles.

Barcelona close to reaching agreement with Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

After their 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg this past weekend, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski claimed it could have been his last game for the club. Speaking to the press after the game, he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game]. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club.”

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing for Lewandowski's departure. As per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Poland international's heart is set on a move to Barcelona this summer.

According to the report, Barcelona have met with Lewandowski's agent three times. Personal terms have already been agreed upon and Barcelona are ready to give Lewandowski a three-year deal. All that's left to do now is for the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee.

The 33-year-old will push Bayern Munich to agree a fee very soon as he is keen to join the Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern @iMiaSanMia Robert Lewandowski to @viaplaysportpl : “It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game]. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club”. Robert Lewandowski to @viaplaysportpl: “It’s very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been [my last game]. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club”. 🚨 #FCBayern @iMiaSanMia https://t.co/ofjrdL7fxw

Edited by Shambhu Ajith