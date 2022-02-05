Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca on the verge of signing two Chelsea stars, Club suffer huge injury blow ahead of Atletico Madrid game and more - 5 February 2022

The January transfer window is over and Barcelona have strengthened their attack significantly in the last month.

Barcelona will return to action this Sunday as they host Atletico Madrid in a high-profile La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou. The Catalans are currently fifth in the league table but will be looking to get back into the title race after making some big moves in the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 February 2021

Barcelona eyeing a move for Andrey Santos

Andrey Santos (cred: Vasco Noticias)

There has been a renewed focus on youth development at Barcelona under Joan Laporta. According to SPORT, the Catalans are considering a move for young Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos. The 17 year old plays for Vasco da Gama and is widely viewed as a prodigious talent.

He has a release clause of €30 million but Barcelona are thinking about tabling a €7 million bid. Santos has already represented Brazil in multiple age groups and is reportedly set to earn a call up to the senior side soon.

With Sergio Busquets walking into the twilight of his career, Barcelona need to find a long-term solution in defensive midfield.

Memphis Depay to be sidelined for game against Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow on the injury front ahead of their high-profile clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday. The Catalans can leapfrog the Rojiblancos and move to fourth in the league table with a win.

Barcelona have a long list of injuries and Memphis Depay is the latest addition to it. As per reports, the Dutchman has not returned after the international break and won't be available for Sunday's game.

But after bolstering their attack heavily in January, the Catalans still have the likes of Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to call upon.

Barcelona on the verge of signing Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

The Chelsea duo of Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azplicueta are set to become free agents this summer. Due to Barcelona's financial troubles, they have been actively scouring the free agent market for potential signings.

SPORT claim Barcelona have already reached an agreement with Cesar Azpilicueta over a free transfer in the summer. The Spaniard will only renew his contract with Chelsea if they offer him a deal that lasts longer than a year.

However, the Blues are not willing to offer him a long-term contract since he is on the wrong side of 30. It is further claimed in the report that Barcelona are inching closer to reaching an agreement with Andreas Christensen as well.

