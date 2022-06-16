Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca veteran to leave club this summer, Sergino Dest makes decision on future and more - 16 June 2022

Barcelona's financial problems are forcing them to offload quite a few of their players this summer.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Barcelona set to agree contract extension for Gavi

17-year-old Spanish midfielder Gavi was an absolute revelation during the 2021-22 season. He recently made headlines after resisting Barcelona's attempts to tie him down to a new deal. Gavi was reportedly holding out for a contract that was more lucrative than the one the Catalans offered

But according to Mundo Deportivo, the club seems to have made a breakthrough. As per the report, Barcelona are now close to reaching an agreement over a new deal for the teenager.

The Catalans are hoping to extend Gavi's contract today and announce it at the earliest amid interest from Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sergino Dest refuses to leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are being heavily linked with Chelsea right-back Cesar Azplicueta. With Sergi Roberto extending his deal by a year, Sergino Dest is now expected to be used as a makeweight in any deal for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

But according to Helena Condis of COPE and Fabrizio Romano, Dest wants to continue at Barcelona. Sevilla are also not interested in Dest as they don't believe he will be the right fit for them. As such, it looks like the US international is set to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer.

Sergiño Dest hopes to continue at Barça, while Sergi Roberto stays with new deal until June 2023. Barcelona plans are clear after Dani Alves departure: Xavi wants César Azpilicueta, two-year deal proposal still on the table but Tuchel is trying to keep Azpi at Chelsea.Sergiño Dest hopes to continue at Barça, while Sergi Roberto stays with new deal until June 2023. Barcelona plans are clear after Dani Alves departure: Xavi wants César Azpilicueta, two-year deal proposal still on the table but Tuchel is trying to keep Azpi at Chelsea. 🇪🇸 #CFC Sergiño Dest hopes to continue at Barça, while Sergi Roberto stays with new deal until June 2023.

Dani Alves to leave Barcelona as club refuses to offer new contract

Dani Alves had been banking on Barcelona giving him a new deal to amplify his chances of making the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, things won't work out that way for the veteran right-back as the Catalans have now decided not to offer him a new deal.

Alves took to Instagram to announce his departure from Barcelona. Alves wrote:

"Now is the time for our farewell.

"They were eight+ years dedicated to the club, to those colours and that house... but like everything in life, the years pass, the roads deviate and the stories are written for some time in different places - and so it was.

"They tried to say goodbye but they could not do it, because you cannot imagine, or yes, how resilient I am."

In 16 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in the 2021-22 season, Alves scored a goal and provided three assists.

