Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca want Bayern Munich midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets, Blaugrana ramp up efforts to sign Sevilla defender and more - 10 May 2022

Barcelona have identified the ideal replacement for veteran Sergio Busquets and he is unlikely to cost them a lot of money.

Barcelona eked out a narrow 2-1 win over Real Betis thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Jordi Alba last Saturday. The Catalans are second in La Liga right now and are ambling towards the finish line in what has been a pretty ordinary season for them. The board is focused on the upcoming summer transfer window.

Aston Villa set to make Philippe Coutinho's deal permanent

According to Mundo Deportivo and Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are close to signing on-loan midfielder Philippe Coutinho permanently. As per the reports, the Premier League side could make the loan move permanent for a sum in the ballpark of £20 million.

Coutinho joined Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan in January. In 15 appearances since, he has scored four goals and provided three assists. The Brazil international is reportedly happy to work with Steven Gerrard and is keen to kick on in England.

Barcelona revive interest in Jules Kounde

Barcelona are looking to rejig their defensive setup this summer. The Catalans are reportedly set to offload Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet and sign new players in their stead. To that extent, they have tied Ronald Araujo down to a new contract and have also reportedly secured the services of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer.

Diario AS claims that Barcelona are looking to add one more centre-back this summer. Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is one of the players they are targeting. Xavi Hernandez reportedly admires Kounde's physicality, aerial dominance and pace.

The Barcelona manager sees him as a long-term replacement for the aging Gerard Pique. However, Barcelona will face competition from other top European clubs for Kounde. The biggest impediment, however, will be the Frenchman's €90 million price tag.

Barcelona are open to finding alternative solutions like including Sergino Dest in a potential player + cash deal.

Barcelona identify Marc Roca as Sergio Busquets' replacement

As per Catalunya Radio's Laia Tudel, Barcelona have identified Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca as the ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. Tudel claims that Barcelona could sign the 25-year-old for €10-15 million in the summer.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks of Espanyol before making the switch to Bayern Munich in October 2020. However, the move has not worked out to anyone's liking as he has made just 24 appearances in two seasons for the Bavarians across all competitions.

Sport1 recently reported that Bayern Munich had advised Roca's representatives to find a new club for the player where he can play regular football. Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann regrets not having played Roca more extensively.

But he believes the competition for a starting berth in midfield at Bayern Munich is the main reason behind it. Even though he wouldn't mind having Roca on the squad for another season, he is open to selling him this summer if the player wants a move.

