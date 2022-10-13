Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca want Chelsea midfield duo, Blaugrana monitoring Liverpool star in the final year of his contract and more - 13 October 2022

Barcelona are keen to bolster their midfield department next summer and have already shortlisted a few players.

Barca roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Suffice to say, they had a very good summer. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 13 October 2022.

Joan Laporta furious with Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta

After settling for a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in their latest Champions League outing, Barcelona's chances of progressing to the knockout stages have become slim. They are now very likely to get demoted to the UEFA Europa League after winning just one of their first four group stage games.

Barca need to win both of their remaining group stage games and need the Nerazzurri to drop points to stand a chance of progressing. As per journalist Joan Vehils, Barca president Joan Laporta is 'furious' with Xavi Hernandez after they failed to win against Inter.

The club had adopted a risky transfer strategy over the summer and have added a plethora of world-class talent to the squad. Vehils added that Xavi is also miffed with some of his players due to their poor performances in recent weeks.

Barcelona monitoring Naby Keita

RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Test Match

According to SPORT (via Liverpool Echo), Barca are monitoring Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. The Guinea international is contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2023 and is yet to put pen to paper over a new deal.

Keita has plenty of talent but constant injury problems have limited his involvement and development since joining the club. Barca are interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer. To that extent, they are monitoring the 27-year-old's contract situation.

Barca want N'Golo Kante and Jorginho

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

Barca have registered an interest in two Chelsea midfielders, namely Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, as per the Evening Standard. Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany recently revealed that the club will look to make free transfers again.

Both Jorgino and Kante have deals with Chelsea that expire next summer. Jorginho's agent Joao Santos was recently spotted in Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also interested in Kante.

But both players could end up extending their contracts with Chelsea. The Blues have a tendency to leave it late with respect to contract extensions, with Cesar Azpilicueta's recent renewal a case in point.

