Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca want to sign Chelsea star on a free transfer, Club to rival European giants to sign player dubbed 'next Ronaldinho' and more - 20 November 2021

Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new Barcelona manager. Ronald Koeman was fired from the role three weeks ago after the team got off to a poor start to the season. Barcelona will play their first game under Xavi tonight against Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

Pedri out for another month as he suffers injury relapse

Barcelona have been dealt a heavy blow on the injury front as midfield sensation Pedri has been ruled out for another month. He has reportedly suffered another injury relapse. Pedri had initially suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old has only played four games for Barcelona this season. Pedri is the latest addition to a long list of injuries at the Camp Nou which includes Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero, Sergino Dest and Martin Braithwaite.

As per Catalunya Radio, Pedri, who has been sidelined since the end of September, is now set to miss another month.

Barcelona to rival European giants for Artur Victor Guimaraes

El Nacional claim that Barcelona are set to rival Real Madrid and Manchester United in the pursuit of Brazilian forward Artur Victor Guimaraes. The 23-year-old plays for Brazilian club Reb Bull Bragantino and has been dubbed the 'next Ronaldinho' by many.

Guimaraes is considered to be one of the best forwards in the league. He scored 18 goals and provided 15 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for Bragantino last term.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig are all interested in Guimaraes. He has the ability to drift past defenders with ease and his skill level is in fact even better than what his stats suggest. Guimaraes reportedly favours a move to Barcelona over the other interested clubs as well.

Barcelona interested in signing Andreas Christensen on a free transfer

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona are keen to sign Andreas Christensen next summer if he is available as a free agent. The Danish defender's current contract with Chelsea expires next summer and he could be available on a free transfer.

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring his situation. The Catalans are also interested in Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Cesar Azpilicueta as they look to rejig their squad under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Christensen has made eight appearances in the Premier League this season and has helped his side keep five clean sheets.

However, it is important to note that Thomas Tuchel has reassured fans that the club is in talks with Antonio Rudiger and Christensen over new contracts. At a press-conference ahead of the game against Leicester City, Tuchel said:

“Absolutely. Things are handled very mature, very respectful and very clear. Of course there are some delays with Toni and Andreas in the moment.

"Listen, for Andreas, from my point of view, everybody wants the same thing. The coach wants the same thing, the club want the same thing and the players wants the same thing.

"Obviously, I expect some good news in the next days. Every case is different. You can end up in situations like this but the situations are handled by all sides very carefully, very calm and very mature.

"So, during the process we can produce performances that we need to fulfil our goals. That is the most important thing.”

