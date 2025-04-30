Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Catalans ace, Marc Bernal set for renewal, and more - April 30, 2025

Barcelona welcome Inter Milan to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, April 30, for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. The Catalans come into the game in sizzling form, having defeated Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final last weekend.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have retained their interest in Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, Marc Bernal is all set to commit his future at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 30, 2025.

Bayern Munich want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Bayern Munich are planning to return for Ronald Araujo this summer, according to SPORT. The Bavarians have been linked with a move for the Barcelona defender for a while and remain interested in his services.

The Bundesliga giants are looking to reinforce their backline this summer, amid Kim Min-Jae's struggles. The South Korean has failed to live up to expectations at the Allianz Arena and is likely to leave this summer.

Bayern Munich are ready to turn to Araujo to address the situation. The Uruguayan has dropped down the pecking order at Camp Nou this season but remains vital to Hansi Flick's plans.

Even though the Catalans are well stocked at the back, Araujo is one of the most trusted players in the back and is seen as a leader in the squad. The 26-year-old also remains committed to the LaLiga giants and recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2030.

However, with Barcelona in a difficult situation financially, they are likely to turn to player sales this summer. Despite his importance to the squad, Araujo is likely to be sacrificed.

The player reportedly has a €65 million release clause in his deal, which will be active from July 1 to July 15. Bayern Munich could be ready to trigger that option if they can convince the Uruguayan to leave Camp Nou.

Marc Bernal set for contract renewal

Marc Bernal

Marc Bernal is all set to commit his future to Barcelona until 2029, according to SPORT. The 17-year-old midfielder enjoyed a brilliant start to the season but picked up an ACL injury in his third game of the campaign.

Bernal is now out for the season but his rehabilitation is on track. The player is highly regarded at Camp Nou, and Flick considers him a key part of the future.

An agreement regarding a new deal was reached in September but the process was delayed due to the player's injury. Bernal will complete the renewal process once he reaches the final stage of his recovery. A formal signing will reportedly take place as soon as he turns 18 in May.

Barcelona eyeing goalkeeper duo

Joan Garcia

Barcelona are monitoring two goalkeepers ahead of the summer, according to Cule Mania. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with Wojciech Szczesny only a stop-gap solution at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Inaki Pena is out of contract in 2026 and is expected to leave the LaLiga giants this summer. Barcelona have apparently zeroed in on Real Sociedad's Alex Remiro and Espanyol custodian Joan Garcia for the job but securing their services won't be easy.

Remiro is under contract until 2027, so he's likely to cost a sizeable fee. Meanwhile, Garcia has a €30 million release clause in his contract and is wanted by Real Madrid as well.

