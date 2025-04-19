Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bernardo Silva wants to join Catalans, Sevilla eyeing Spanish ace, more - April 19, 2025

Barcelona will host Celta Vigo at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday (April 19) in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 31 games this season, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva is ready to move to Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, Sevilla are eyeing a Spanish forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 19, 2025.

Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva wants to move to Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca News Network). The Portuguese midfielder has always dreamed of playing in LaLiga and is ready to make it happen this year.

Silva has been an integral part of Manchester City's recent success and has registered three goals and four assists from 41 games this season. His contract expires in 2026, and he could be on the move at the end of this campaign.

The Cityzens are preparing for a squad overhaul this summer following a disappointing season, and Silva's future remains uncertain. The 30-year-old has been linked with the Catalans for ages, but a move has failed to materialize for monetary reasons.

Silva is now pushing for an exit from the Etihad as he seeks a fresh challenge, while City are apparently ready to cash in on him. The player reportedly has a €50m release clause in his deal, so a move may not be a straightforward affair.

The LaLiga giants believe the Portuguese won't be a good fit in the current midfield. Silva is apparently willing to lower his wages to script a move, but Barcelona are likely to opt for younger targets in the market this year.

Sevilla eyeing Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati.

Sevilla are ready to offer Ansu Fati an escape route from Barcelona, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spaniard is a forgotten man at Camp Nou and has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick this season.

Fati has managed just nine appearances across competitions, eight of which were from the bench. With a plethora of attacking riches at the Catalans' disposal, the 22-year-old is no longer indispensable for the club.

Barcelona are apparently willing to let Fati leave this summer, while the player is also ready to move on in search of regular game time. Sevilla are now offering the player an opportunity to resurrect his career in LaLiga. The Andalusian club have had their eyes on the Spaniard for a while, and are now ready to go for the kill this year.

Wojciech Szczesny very close to renewal

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny is all set to commit his future to Barcelona, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Polish striker has been a revelation since coming out of retirement last October.

Szczesny was roped in to help the Catalans deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, and he has done well so far. The 35-year-old has registered 12 clean sheets from 23 games and has made the No. 1 role his own.

Interestingly, he has lost just one game since arriving at Camp Nou. Wojciech Szczesny's contract expires this summer, and the LaLiga giants are close to tying him down to a one-year extension.

