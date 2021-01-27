Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana identify Chelsea star as Jordi Alba's backup, Eric Garcia willing to play for free this season at Barca says Font and more: 27 January 2021

Barcelona are looking to strengthen in a couple of positions and have identified two candidates for the left-back position.

Barcelona are unlikely to make any changes of note to their squad before the January transfer window draws to a close. Ronald Koeman insists that he would like to bolster his squad but the financial condition of the club coupled with the fact that a new president has not been elected are acting as stumbling blocks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 January 2021.

Lionel Messi happy and excited about Barcelona's return to form

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Lionel Messi has become a controversial figure at Barcelona and the shadow of his impending exit looms large over the club. Messi did not get off to a great start this season but has eventually hit his stride and the Cules have benefitted greatly from it.

According to OnzeTV3, despite his ban due to violent conduct in the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Bilbao, Lionel Messi remains happy and excited about the club finding form again.

Barcelona are currently unbeaten in their last 10 games in the league. Barcelona's good run has coincided with Messi's return to form and the Argentine has scored seven goals and provided two assists from his last seven outings.

Victor Font says Eric Garcia is willing to play the rest of the season free for Barcelona

Eric Garcia in action against Cheltenham Town

Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font claims *(via Sport) that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is willing to forgo his salary in order to seal a return to Barcelona. Font says that Manchester City are willing to let him go for as low as €3 million and that Garcia is willing to play the rest of the season for free.

He says:

“Eric Garcia is ready to make an effort and not be paid this season. The movements we have made lead us to understand that the signing of Eric Garcia is possible now, the club can manage it financially.

Ronald Koeman and our sporting structure consider his signing fundamental to aspire to win titles this season. So we ask the managing committee to sign Eric this week.

“Why not sign him? If he’s ready to not be paid this season... City will accept €3 million plus variables. The impact on the accounts this season would be €230,000 in amortisation. How do we motivate Koeman if the only request he’s made is denied?

There’s a European Championships this summer and that Eric has minutes ahead of that tournament is essential for Luis Enrique to select him for Spain.”

🚨 [ @EduPolo ] | "According to what Víctor Font has explained, the economic impact this season of signing Eric Garcia now would be 230,000 euros. City agrees to later collect the 3 million and the player also renounces his salary until next season." 👀 pic.twitter.com/JkMPddJcEP — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 27, 2021

Barcelona interested in Marcos Alonso and Jose Gaya

Marcos Alonso

Barcelona are looking at potential signings at left-back who can come in and provide competition to Jordi Alba and also take over from him when he starts to fade, as per Mundo Deportivo.

As per the report, the Blaugrana have identified Valencia's Jose Gaya and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso as the ideal candidates. Though Barcelona are convinced that Jordi Alba still has a lot left to offer to the club, they are looking for a Plan B as Junior Firpo has not proved to be up to the mark.