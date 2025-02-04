Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans ace set for automatic renewal, Ansu Fati rejects Saudi move, and more - February 4, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Valencia at the Mestalla on Thursday, February 6, in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on a run of eight wins and zero defeats in their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, a veteran striker is all set to trigger an automatic renewal option with the Catalans. Elsewhere, Ansu Fati has turned down the chance to move to Saudi Arabia late in the winter transfer window.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 4, 2025.

Robert Lewandowski set for automatic renewal

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski could trigger an automatic renewal option in his deal in the next two games, according to Barca Universal. The Polish striker's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season.

Trending

However, his contract will be automatically renewed for an additional year if he appears in 55% of the Catalans' games this season. As things stand, Lewandowski has already featured in 32 of the LaLiga giants' 34 games this season.

Appearing in the next two games could help him exercise the option in his clause. Meanwhile, Barcelona are extremely pleased with the 36-year-old's efforts and consider his renewal a mere formality.

Lewandowski has already scored 30 goals in 32 games this campaign, surpassing his record from the last season. He is on course to better his returns from his debut campaign, where he scored 33 goals.

While he is on the wrong side of 30, the Pole has shown no signs of slowing down. Instead, Robert Lewandowski has scored the most goals in LaLiga this season and remains a key figure for Hansi Flick.

Ansu Fati rejects Saudi move

Ansu Fati.

According to Diario SPORT, Ansu Fati has turned down the chance to move to the Middle East on deadline day. The Spaniard has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick this season, registering eight appearances across competitions.

Only one of them was from the start and the player is no longer indispensable for Barcelona. The Catalans are apparently open to his exit and Al-Shabab were ready to take him off their hands on deadline day.

The Saudi club reportedly offered €10m for the 22-year-old, with a further €5m in add-ons. However, their proposal was refused by Fati, who wanted to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou. Barcelona are reportedly happy to accept the player's stance.

Barcelona receive deadline day boost following Nico Gonzalez's move to Manchester City

Nico Gonzalez

Barcelona are set to secure a windfall following Nico Gonzalez's move to Manchester City on deadline day. The Cityzens have already announced the arrival of the Spanish midfielder at the Etihad from Porto.

Interestingly, Gonzalez rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before leaving for the Portuguese club in 2023 in a €8m move. The Catalans reportedly have a 40% sell-on clause in the 23-year-old's deal.

Gonzalez has been quite impressive for Porto this season and his efforts have now secured him a place in Pep Guardiola's squad. With Manchester City reportedly paying €60m for the Spaniard, the LaLiga giants could receive around €24m from the move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback