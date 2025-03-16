Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans advised to sign Atletico ace, club not planning Marc Casado sale, and more - March 16, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, March 16, to face Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team can go back to the top of the league table with a win.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been advised to sign an Argentinean striker who plays for Los Rojiblancos. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are not planning to offload Marc Casado this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 16, 2025.

Barcelona advised to sign Julian Alvarez by Rivaldo

Julian Alvarez

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has advised the club to make a move for Julian Alvarez. The Argentinean striker left Manchester City last summer to move to Atletico Madrid and has been in fine form so far.

Ad

Trending

Alvarez has registered 22 goals and five assists from 43 games across competitions this season. The Catalans are in the market for a new No. 9, with Robert Lewandowski in the final phase of his career.

The Polish striker has amassed 34 goals from 39 games across competitions this season, but will turn 37 at the start of the new season. The LaLiga giants will need to replace Lewandowski soon, and Alvarez could be an option.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Rivaldo acknowledged that his former side will have to address the financial aspects of the deal.

Ad

“He is a great player and I would really like to see him at Barcelona, he would be a great reinforcement without a doubt," said Rivaldo.

He continued:

“Everything would depend on a detailed analysis by the club, especially in the financial aspect and how this transfer could be carried out. But yes, I would very much like to have him here.”

Ad

Alvarez is under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2030.

Catalans not planning Marc Casado sale

Marc Casado

Barcelona have no plans to offload Marc Casado this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder broke into the first team this season and is enjoying an outstanding campaign so far.

Ad

Casado has registered one goal and six assists from 35 games across competitions. However, he has struggled for game time of late, falling behind Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future. Chelsea and Arsenal are apparently eyeing the 21-year-old with interest as they look for midfield reinforcements this summer.

However, the LaLiga giants have no desire to let him go. Barcelona sporting director Deco sees the player as a key part of the present as well as the future. The club, as such, will not consider a move at the moment.

Ad

Hansi Flick makes decision on future

Hansi Flick

Barcelona will be Hansi Flick's last managerial job, according to journalist Miguel Rico. The German manager took charge at Camp Nou last summer as Xavi's replacement.

Ad

Flick has been a revelation for the club so far and has already won the Spanish Super Cup this season. His team have been firing on all cylinders, and have reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Catalans are eager to continue with the German beyond his current deal which expires in 2026. However, family remains Flick's priority, and an extension cannot be guaranteed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback