Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans agree Marcus Rashford deal, club eyeing Liverpool ace, and more - July 19, 2025

Barcelona are trying to assemble a squad that can sustain their steady rise under Hansi Flick. The German manager secured a domestic treble last season, but missed out on the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have reached an agreement with Manchester United regarding a loan move for Marcus Rashford this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have set their sights on a Liverpool striker.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 19, 2025.

Barcelona agree Marcus Rashford deal

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester United to take Marcus Rashford on loan for the upcoming campaign, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are keen to offload him this year.

Rashford has been linked with the Catalans for quite some time. The LaLiga champions are looking for a new left-forward and were previously keen to sign Nico Williams for the job.

However, the Spanish forward snubbed a move to Camp Nou and signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao instead. Barcelona have turned to alternate targets as a result and have Rashford on their agenda.

Recent reports have suggested that the 27-year-old has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou this year. It now appears that Rashford will finally get his wish.

The Catalans have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United for a temporary transfer, with the option to make his stay permanent next summer. The deal is expected to be finalized on Saturday, and the Englishman is likely to travel to Spain for his medicals soon.

Catalans eyeing Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing a move for Darwin Nunez this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Uruguayan striker has struggled to live up to expectations at Liverpool, and is surplus to requirements at Anfield.

Nunez was heavily linked with a move to Napoli in recent weeks, but talks have broken down. Nevertheless, the Reds remain keen to move him on this summer, but are sticking to their €70m price tag.

Despite his struggles with the Merseyside club, the 26-year-old isn't short of options. The report adds that clubs from the Middle East are showing the most interest in Nunez, who scored seven goals in 47 games last season. Barcelona and AC Milan are apparently in the race as well, but neither have submitted a formal offer for the player yet.

Xavi Simons ready to return

Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons is ready to return to Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, the acclaimed journalist has added that a move is unlikely this summer.

As per previous reports, club sporting director Deco recently had a meeting with the player's entourage regarding a move this year. The Dutchman rose through the ranks at Camp Nou but left before he could break into the senior side.

Simons has been outstanding for RB Leipzig of late, and is apparently ready to leave the German giants this summer. He would love to return to his alma mater one day, but such a scenario is unlikely at the moment due to the Catalans' financial situation.

