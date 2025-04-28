Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Atletico Madrid ace, Inter Milan want Jonathan Tah, and more - April 28, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to host Inter Milan at Camp Nou in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday, April 30. Hansi Flick's team have already won the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey this season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in an Atletico Madrid striker. Elsewhere, Inter Milan have set their sights on Jonathan Tah.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 28, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are interested in Julian Alvarez, according to MARCA. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final phase of his career.

Ad

Trending

The Polish striker will turn 37 this August and is expected to slow down soon. Alvarez has apparently been identified as an option to shore up the attack.

The Argentinean striker moved to Atletico Madrid from Manchester City last summer and has been a hit under Diego Simeone. The 25-year-old has registered 27 goals and five assists from 50 games across competitions this season.

His efforts have already convinced Barcelona and the player could turn out to be a trump card in the upcoming elections at Camp Nou. However, the Argentinean striker, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his nation, is under contract until 2030, so prising him away won't be easy.

Ad

Alvarez is a key figure for Atletico Madrid, who are unlikely to let him go without a fight. The Catalans' poor financial situation could also be a threat to their plans.

Inter Milan want Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Jonathan Tah this summer, according to Calciomercato. The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires this summer and Barcelona are already planning to sign him for free.

Ad

The Catalans are under financial distress and are looking at low-cost options to shore up their backline. Tah is proven in the European circuit, while his contract situation also makes him an attractive options for the LaLiga giants.

However, Inter Milan are threatening to pour cold water on Barcelona's plans. Talks between Tah and the Catalans have also cooled in recent weeks, and the coast is clear for the Nerazzurri to take advantage. Unless the LaLiga giants step up their efforts in the coming weeks, they could fall behind in the race for Tah.

Ad

Premier League trio eyeing Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all hot on the heels of Jules Kounde at the moment, according to TBR Football. The French defender has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, missing just one game so far.

Ad

He was crucial to the club's recent Copa del Rey triumph over Real Madrid, scoring the winner in a pulsating 3-2 victory. Kounde has filled in quite well in the right-back position this season, even though he is naturally a centre-back.

The 25-year-old has registered four goals and eight assists from 52 games across competitions. Chelsea are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and are eager to prise him away this summer. Arsenal and Liverpool are in the race as well, but Kounde is under contract until 2027, and the Catalans are unlikely to entertain talks of his departure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More