Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Brazilian ace, Frenkie de Jong offered to Chelsea, and more - February 24, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid at home on Tuesday, February 25. Hansi Flick's team will arrive at the game buoyed by their 2-0 win against Las Palmas in the league over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Brazilian full-back. Elsewhere, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 24, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Wesley Franca

Wesley Franca (R)

Barcelona are preparing an offer for Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca, according to Gavea News. The Brazilian full-back has caught the eye this season and already has admirers at Liverpool.

The Reds are looking for a new right-back amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman is out of contract this summer and remains heavily linked with a Bosman move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool have apparently identified Franca as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold and have already made a move for the Brazilian. However, it is now believed that the 21-year-old has his heart set on joining Barcelona.

The Catalans are looking for a right-back as well, with Jules Kounde not a natural in the position. They have set their sights on Franca and are preparing an offer for the player as well.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, is also wanted at Manchester United and Zenit Saint Petersburg. The Russian club are apparently willing to offer €30m for his signature. However, Franca's desire to move to Camp Nou could help the LaLiga giants win the race.

Frenkie de Jong offered to Chelsea

Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are among the clubs offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to TBR Football. The Dutch midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Barcelona and is yet to sign an extension.

The Catalans would ideally like him to stay but are willing to consider an exit to remove his exorbitant salary from their wage bill. De Jong has started just four games in the league this season after missing the first few months due to injury.

Hansi Flick is spoilt for choice in the middle of the park, so the LaLiga giants can afford to let De Jong go. Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United have also been notified of his availability.

Robert Lewandowski seals automatic renewal

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski triggered an automatic renewal clause in his contract after appearing for Barcelona against Las Palmas, according to SPORT. The Pole signed a four-year contract when he joined the Catalans from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

However, his deal reportedly has a termination clause. The LaLiga giants can apparently terminate his contract in the final year if the 36-year-old fails to feature for 45 minutes in 55% of games in his third season.

Barcelona can play a maximum of 61 games this season, which means that the veteran striker had to appear for 45 minutes in 34 games. Robert Lewandowski crossed that threshold limit on Saturday and is now certain to stay at Camp Nou for another season. The Pole has been on fire this campaign, registering 32 goals from 35 games across competitions.

