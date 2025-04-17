Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Bundesliga ace, Chelsea offer €80m for Jules Kounde, more - April 17, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Celta Vigo at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday, April 19, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 31 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Bundesliga striker. Elsewhere, Chelsea have submitted a lucrative offer for Jules Kounde.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 17, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy

Barcelona have identified Serhou Guirassy as a possible target this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Guinea international gave the Catalans a stunning display of his abilities earlier this week.

Guirassay scored a hattrick in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 win in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg against the LaLiga giants. While the win wasn't enough to earn the Bundesliga giants a place in the semifinals, the 29-year-old's efforts left a lasting impression.

Barcelona are already looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 this August. The Polish striker has been in phenomenal form this season, but is already in the final phase of his career.

The Catalans are already eyeing multiple candidates to fill his shoes and have now added Guirassy to their wish list. The Guinea striker has registered 28 goals and nine assists from 40 games across competitions this season.

He is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028, and the club have no desire to let him go. The LaLiga giants believe that Guirassy could be a fine addition to their squad ahead of the new campaign. However, prising him away from the Signal Iduna Park won't be an simple affair.

Chelsea offer €80m for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Chelsea have offered €80m for the services of Jules Kounde this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The French defender has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, and is a long-term target for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

The Blues are planning to focus on their backline this summer and have reignited their interest in Kounde. The London giants have even offered a massive fee for the 26-year-old to convince the Catalans.

The LaLiga giants are under financial distress and are expected to turn to player sales to raise funds this summer. Kounde has been heavily linked with an exit of late, and Chelsea are now ready to test the Camp Nou hierarchy's resolve.

Catalans want versatile full-back

Deco is planning for the summer

Barcelona want to sign a versatile full-back in the mold of Joao Cancelo this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are looking for a full-back who can operate on either flanks.

They want a player with traits similar to Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Camp Nou. The Portuguese was heavily linked with a return last summer, but the Catalans failed to script a deal due to their poor finances.

Nevertheless, the LaLiga giants remain determined to reinforce their full-back positions, as they have very little cover for Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde in the squad.

Monaco's Vanderson, Almeria's Marc Pubill and Bayer Leverkusen speedster Jeremie Frimpong have been named as possible options for the job. However, Barcelona's poor financial situation could pose a threat to their plans.

