Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Frenkie de Jong renewal, Ansu Fati set to leave, and more - June 24, 2025

Barcelona enjoyed a superb 2024-25 campaign, securing a domestic treble and narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League final. Hansi Flick is now working to add more quality to the squad before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are looking to tie Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal. Elsewhere, Ansu Fati's time with the LaLiga champions could be coming to an end.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 24, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Frenkie de Jong renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are planning to renew Frenkie de Jong's contract before the end of this month, according to Jijantes. The Dutch midfielder is due to enter the final year of his contract with the LaLiga champions next month, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Frenkie de Jong missed the start of the 2024-25 campaign with an injury and initially struggled to break into the first team following his return. However, the 28-year-old eventually convinced Hansi Flick and became a central figure under the German as the season progressed.

The Catalans have been trying to tie him down to a new deal for a while, and a breakthrough has now been reached. Barcelona are hoping to finalize the contract by the end of this week.

Ansu Fati set to leave

Ansu Fati.

Ansu Fati is set to have his medicals with AS Monaco this week, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish forward is a peripheral figure at Barcelona and registered just 11 appearances for the club this season.

His situation is unlikely to change next campaign, and the player has now decided to leave the Catalans. The LaLiga champions have been locked in talks with AS Monaco for a while regarding a move.

Fati will join the Ligue 1 club on a season-long loan, and the French side will also have the option to sign him permanently next summer. Barcelona are now working with Monaco to sort out a few final details of the deal.

Manchester City advised to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has advised Manchester City to make a move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer. The German custodian's future at Barcelona has come under scrutiny following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are sweating on the future of Ederson. The Brazilian goalkeeper remains linked with an exit from the Etihad this summer, with clubs from the Middle East apparently eyeing him with interest.

Speaking to Sky Germany, as cited by SPORT, Matthaus insisted that Ter Stegen could be a fine fit under Pep Guardiola.

“I don’t know what Manchester City are planning, but I don’t think they are very happy with Ederson. I think Ter Stegen could definitely be a goalkeeper for the Cityzens for the next three or four years,” said Matthaus.

He continued:

“The situation is unpleasant for him. He has returned in good shape after a long injury and has shown, especially in the Nations League against France, that he is still a world-class goalkeeper at 33 years of age.”

Ter Stegen's contract at Camp Nou runs until 2028.

