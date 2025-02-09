Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing German ace, Marcus Rashford wasn't wanted in Camp Nou, and more - February 9, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, February 9, to face Sevilla in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game in third place in the league table, five points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a German midfielder. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford wasn't welcome at the Camp Nou dugout this winter.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 9, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Jamal Musiala this summer, according to journalist Miguel Rico. The Catalans have apparently identified the German whizkid as the ideal replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has recently forced his way back into Hansi Flick's plans with a string of impressive performances. However, the player's contract expires in under 18 months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

De Jong is aware that he may have to take a pay cut in any proposed new deal and is reluctant to do so. As such, the LaLiga giants are already keeping their options open.

Should the 27-year-old refuse to sign a new deal, Barcelona plan to replace him with Musiala. The 21-year-old has registered 15 goals and eight assists from 29 games across competitions this season.

Interestingly, Musiala's contract with Bayern Munich also expires in 2026 and he is yet to sign an extension. The German remains a key figure at the Allianz Arena and the Catalans know that prising him away won't be easy. However, the LaLiga giants could be willing to break the bank for Musiala, given that he could instantly improve the team.

Marcus Rashford wasn't wanted in Camp Nou

Marcus Rashford

Few Barcelona players were against a move for Marcus Rashford this winter, according to El Nacional. The English forward was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

However, the transfer failed to materialize and Rashford ultimately left Manchester United to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan. It now appears that players like Gavi and Pedri didn't want the Catalans to complete a move for the 27-year-old. The players were apparently worried that Rashford's arrival would cut into Ferran Torres' game time at Camp Nou.

Raphinha opens up on Hansi Flick conversation

Raphinha has been outstanding this season

Raphinha has revealed that a message from Hansi Flick last summer convinced him to stay at Barcelona. The Brazilian was heavily linked with an exit from Camp Nou last summer, after falling behind Lamine Yamal in the pecking order.

However, Raphinha ended up staying, with Flick switching him to the right flank this campaign. That move has paid off, with the 28-year-old having a season of his life.

Speaking to France Football, (via Barca Universal), Raphinha said that the German manager called him up after taking over at the Catalans.

“When his arrival was made official, he called me and told me that he was one of the players he counted on, without knowing me or having seen me train. This was very important in my decision to stay. I knew it would be important for the team,” said Raphinha.

Raphinha has scored 23 goals and set up 15 more from 34 games for Barcelona this season.

