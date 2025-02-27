Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Juventus ace, Hansi Flick wants new full-back, and more - February 27, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Sociedad at home on Sunday, March 2, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are currently leading the LaLiga title race, tied on points with second-placed Real Madrid after 25 games.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Juventus striker. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick wants a new full-back this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 27, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic

Barcelona are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Serbian striker has dropped down the pecking order at Juventus following the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani in January, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ad

Trending

Vlahovic has registered 14 goals and two assists from 32 games across competitions this season, 26 of which were starts. His contract with the Bianconeri expires at the end of next season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Juventus reportedly want him to take a pay cut in the new deal, but the 25-year-old is yet to agree to those terms. If Vlahovic continues to stall a renewal, the Serie A giants will cash in on him this summer.

Ad

There's considerable interest in the Serbian's signature, but Barcelona are fast emerging as the favorite in the race. Juventus are apparently ready to let him go for €30m at the end of the season.

The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in August this year. Vlahovic could be an interesting choice for the job.

The move will allow the player to get his career back on track away from Turin. However, he may initially have to battle Robert Lewandowski for a place in the starting XI.

Ad

Hansi Flick wants new full-back

Alejandro Balde

Hansi Flick has asked Barcelona to sign a versatile full-back this summer, according to SPORT. The German manager has been a hit since taking charge at Camp Nou last summer.

Ad

However, he apparently feels that the Catalans lack in the wide defensive positions and wants a versatile full-back who can play on either flank. The LaLiga giants are ready to do everything possible to grant his wish.

Barcelona were very close to securing the services of Marc Pubill before the move broke down due to financial constraints. Joao Cancelo was also an option, but the move failed to materialize.

However, the Catalans remain determined to reinforce the squad this summer. They will now target a new versatile full-back as well as a new left-forward.

Ad

Pablo Torre considering his options

Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre remains unsettled at Barcelona, according to AS. The highly rated Spanish midfielder has caught the eye this season, registering four goals and three assists from 12 games across competitions.

Ad

However, Torre has struggled for game time of late and hasn't featured for the club in the last eight games. He was an unused substitute against Atalanta, Alaves, Valencia, Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, as well as Las Palmas.

The 21-year-old wasn't even in the squad for midweek's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid. Torre is understandably frustrated with the situation and is already considering his options. The Spaniard is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026 and is yet to sign a new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback