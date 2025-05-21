Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Laliga ace, Inter Milan want Fermin Lopez, and more - May 21, 2025

Barcelona have won the LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España this season. Hansi Flick's team also reached the semifinals of the Champions League, where they were undone by Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a LaLiga forward. Elsewhere, the Nerazzurri have set their sights on Fermin Lopez.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 21, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Barcelona have retained their interest in Nico Williams ahead of the summer, according to SPORT. The Catalans were heavily linked with the Spanish forward last summer, but failed to get a deal across the line due to their financial woes.

The LaLiga champions remain interested in attacking reinforcements this summer and have apparently identified Williams as an option. The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting attackers in Europe and already has admirers across the continent.

Williams has registered 11 goals and seven assists from 44 games across competitions this season for Athletic Bilbao. He is under contract until 2027, and reportedly has a €58m release clause in his deal.

Barcelona apparently believe that the Spaniard will be the right fit for the left-forward role under Hansi Flick. Raphinha has been outstanding in the position, but his tendency to drift inwards often causes a lack of width in the attack.

Williams arrival could sort the issue and add another dimension to Flick's frontline. The player hasn't publicly expressed a desire to leave San Mames, but shares a close bond with Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, among other Catalans stars. As such, a move cannot be ruled out.

Inter Milan want Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez

Inter Milan are considering a move for Fermin Lopez this summer, according to Calciomercato via Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish midfielder has been quite impressive for Barcelona this season, even though he hasn't been a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick.

Lopez has covered for Dani Olmo admirably and has racked up eight goals and nine assists from 45 games across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at San Siro.

The 22-year-old featured against Inter Milan in both legs of the Champions League semifinals. The Nerazzurri are pleased with his efforts and have apparently identified him as a possible replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The 36-year-old is out of contract next summer and could be offloaded this summer. The Serie A giants want Lopez to take his place, but the Spaniard has no desire to leave Barcelona. He signed a new deal until 2029 last October, so the Catalans are under no pressure to let him go.

Catalans refuse to rule out Emiliano Martinez move

Emiliano Martinez

Barcelona remain on the hunt for Emiliano Martinez, according to El Chiringuito TV. The 32-year-old could leave Aston Villa at the end of this season and has been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

The Catalans could be on the hunt for a new custodian this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding their goalkeeping department. Wojciech Szczesny's contract expires next month and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Inaki Pena's future remains up in the air, while there are some concerns about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term fitness. As such, the club haven't closed the door on Martinez yet.

