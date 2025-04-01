Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Ligue 1 ace, Manchester City offer €100m for Pedri, and more - April 1, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. The tie is evenly poised at 4-4 from the first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company.

Amid the ongoing season, the Catalans have set their sights on a Ligue 1 forward. Elsewhere, Manchester City are ready to break the bank for Pedri.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 1, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Edon Zhegrova

Edon Zhegrova

Barcelona are interested in Edon Zhegrova, according to SPORT. The Kosovo international's contract with Lille expires at the end of next season, and he apparently wants to leave this summer.

The Catalans are already on the hunt for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. The LaLiga giants have been linked with Liverpool's Luis Diaz, while AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been named as an option as well.

However, it appears that Barcelona also have Zhegrova on their radar, although they are not alone in the race. Napoli are also interested in the 26-year-old, who has registered eight goals and two assists from 21 games across competitions this season.

Zhegrova's performances against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this season have already earned him admirers across Europe. Lille are likely to let him go this year to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly hoping to rake in €30 million from his sale this summer. There's also interest in his services from the Premier League, but the player would prefer to move to Spain or Italy.

Manchester City offer €100m for Pedri

Pedri is wanted at the Etihad

Manchester City are planning to offer €100m for Pedri this summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, registering five goals and seven assists from 44 games.

Pedri is now a vital cog in Hansi Flick's tactics, and his performances have sparked talks of a possible Ballon d'Or win as well. The player's efforts have also earned him admirers at multiple clubs in the continent, with Manchester City also eyeing him with interest.

The Premier League champions are in the market for Kevin de Bruyne's successor. The Belgian maestro's contract expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a renewal yet.

Pep Guardiola has apparently identified Pedri as the ideal candidate for the job. Manchester City are even planning to submit a blockbuster offer for the 22-year-old to test Barcelona's resolve. However, the Catalans haven't received a formal bid yet and maintain that their prized asset is untouchable.

Chelsea want Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Chelsea are planning to move for Jules Kounde this summer, according to Fichajes. The Blues are looking for a new right-back to cover for Reece James, who could be pushed into midfield by Enzo Maresca in the coming months.

Kounde has been outstanding at right-back for Barcelona this season and has popped up on the London giants' radar. Chelsea are now willing to offer €70 million to prise the Frenchman away from Camp Nou. However, Kounde remains highly regarded by Hansi Flick, and the Catalans are unlikely to let him leave.

