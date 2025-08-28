Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Monaco ace, Fermin Lopez wants to stay, and more - August 28, 2025

Barcelona will be hoping to add to their winning start to the season when they face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday, August 31. The reigning champions have won both their opening games this campaign, scoring six goals and conceding two.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have retained their interest in a Monaco star. Elsewhere, Fermin Lopez is not considering an exit from Camp Nou at the moment.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 28, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Vanderson

Vanderson.

Barcelona are considering a late move for Vanderson, according to ESPN. The 24-year-old right-back has been on the Catalans' radar for quite some time, after some fine work with Monaco.

The LaLiga champions have one of the best right-backs in the world in Jules Kounde, but remain keen to add more cover to the position. Meanwhile, the Frenchman is naturally a centerback, so Vanderson's arrival could help him slot into his natural role. However, Barcelona remain under financial difficulties at the moment, so a move will only materialize if they can raise funds through player sales.

Fermin Lopez wants to stay

Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez has no desire to leave Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Albert Fernandez. The Spanish midfielder was in fine form the Catalans last season, and has turned heads at Chelsea.

The Blues have apparently informed the LaLiga champions that they are willing to offer €58m for his signature this summer. Barcelona could be tempted by the proposal, given that they are struggling to register players due to their monetary issues.

Lopez's proposed exit could ease the financial burden at the club and also aid in adhering to FFP regulations. However, the 22-year-old wants to stay at Camp Nou and continued his association with the club. Hansi Flick holds the player in high regard, so the Catalans are unlikely to push for his departure.

Pau Victor opens up on Camp Nou exit

Pau Victor

Pau Victor has insisted that his exit from Barcelona was necessary for his development. The Spanish forward left Camp Nou this summer to complete a move to Braga.

Speaking to Jijantes, Victor added that he came to a decision regarding his future after talking to Hansi Flick.

“The year was incredible for everyone, but I needed to play and grow, and after talking with the coach, the best thing was to leave,” said Victor.

He continued:

“I have two (favorite) moments: one is when we won the Copa del Rey because we won and I was able to play, and the other is the preseason because that’s when I said I could play here.”

Victor went on to add that he has no resentment towards the German manager.

“It’s not easy to manage the team with so many matches because you focus on the 11 or 12 who play, but Hansi was very attentive to us. He was like a father to us; he told me he would be keeping an eye on Braga,” said Victor.

The 23-year-old largely played second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski last season, scoring two goals from 29 games.

