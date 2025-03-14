Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans not eyeing Neymar return, Dutch ace ready for renewal, and more - March 14, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday (March 16) to face Atletico Madrid in the league. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game leading the title race after 26 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not looking to re-sign Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, a Dutch midfielder is ready to commit his future to the LaLiga giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 14, 2025.

Barcelona not eyeing Neymar return

Neymar is not wanted back at Camp Nou

Barcelona are not planning to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou this summer, according to Catalunya Radio (via Barca Universal). The Brazilian forward attained global fame during his four seasons at Camp Nou.

Neymar left the Catalans in the summer of 2017 to secure a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 33-year-old ended his stay at the Parc des Princes in 2023 to join Al-Hilal. This winter, he returned to his boyhood club Santos.

Neymar has been linked with Barcelona multiple times since his departure, although a move has never materialized. Recent reports have suggested that the player is eager to rejoin the Catalans this year.

It is now being reported that the Brazilian has been discussed at Camp Nou, but the club have decided not to bring him back. Hansi Flick and sporting manager Deco are unconvinced, and the LaLiga giants also have bitter memories from Neymar's departure in 2017.

Frenkie de Jong ready for renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is ready to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, according to journalist Santi Ovalle (via Barca Universal). The Dutch midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and his future remains uncertain.

De Jong started the season on the treatment table and initially struggled to break into Hansi Flick's plans after his return. However, the 27-year-old has been quite impressive in recent games and has now convinced the German tactician.

The Catalans have apparently proposed a three-year deal that will keep his current €18-19m salary intact. Frenkie de Jong is ready to commit his future to the club.

Inigo Martinez signs new deal

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez has committed his future to Barcelona until 2026, the club have confirmed (via Barca Universal). The Spanish defender has been indispensable under Hansi Flick this season, registering 33 appearances across competitions.

Martinez has started all but one of those games, even chipping in with three goals and four assists. The 33-year-old has been a leader at the back and has forged a solid partnership with Pau Cubarsi.

Inigo Martinez's contract with the club was previously set to expire at the end of this season. However, the club have now announced via an official statement that he has extended his stay at Camp Nou. The statement read:

“FC Barcelona has exercised the option to extend the contract of first team player Inigo Martinez, who will remain linked to the Club until June 30, 2026. The agreement between both parties had been closed for months, but was pending his registration in the Professional Football League (LFP)."

It continued:

“FC Barcelona wants to publicly express its satisfaction after securing the continuity of the Basque defender for another season.”

With Ronald Araujo previously signing a new deal as well, the LaLiga giants are well stocked at the back.

