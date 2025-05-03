Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans not eyeing Neymar return, EPL trio want Dutch ace, and more - May 3, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Jose Zorrilla on Saturday (May 3) to face Real Valladolid in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 33 games this season, while their opponents are at the bottom of the pile.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not working on Neymar's potential return. Elsewhere, three Premier League clubs are ready to battle for a Dutch midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 3, 2025.

Barcelona not eyeing Neymar return

Neymar is not expected to be back at Camp Nou this summer

Barcelona are not working on Neymar's return to Camp Nou this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Brazilian superstar spent four highly fruitful seasons with the Catalans before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.

Neymar has since been linked with a possible return to the LaLiga giants, although it hasn't materialized. The 33-year-old left the Parisians in 2023 to join Al-Hilal before moving to Santos in January this year.

Recent reports have suggested that Neymar wants to return to Europe this summer to prepare himself for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This sparked talk of a move to Barcelona, with the player apparently keen to rejoin the club.

However, it now appears that Hansi Flick has closed the door on a sensational return, as the Brazilian doesn't fit the profile of signings he is looking for.

EPL trio want Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are all eyeing Frenkie de Jong ahead of the summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The report adds that Barcelona will be forced to cash in on the Dutchman this summer to address their poor finances.

De Jong missed the start of the campaign with injury, but has wrestled his way back into Hansi Flick's plans of late. The 27-year-old has registered two goals and two assists from 40 games across competitions this season.

While he remains an important piece of the puzzle at Camp Nou, the player's exorbitant wages are posing a problem to the Catalans' finances. De Jong's contract expires at the end of next season, but it now appears that the LaLiga giants could offload him for a proper fee this year.

Barcelona are well stocked in midfield, with Marc Casado, Gavi, and Pedri in their ranks. They also have the talented Marc Bernal, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury. As such, the Catalans can afford to cash in on De Jong this summer.

Inaki Pena close to joining Sevilla

Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena is in talks to move to Sevilla this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Andalusian club are planning to reinforce the goalkeeping position this summer and have identified the Spaniard as an option.

Pena initially saw regular action after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, but things have changed since the turn of the year. Wojciech Szczesny, who came out of retirement to join Barcelona last October, is ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.

Things are likely to get complicated once Ter Stegen regains full fitness and Sevilla are offering Pena a chance at regular football. The 26-year-old is under contract until 2026, but the Catalans are apparently open to letting him leave for free this summer.

