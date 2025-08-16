Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing PSG ace, club plan Inaki Pena renewal, and more - August 16, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, August 16, to face Mallorca in the league. The Catalans arrive at the game on the back of an impressive pre-season under Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are interested in a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward. Elsewhere, Inaki Pena is likely to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 16, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Desire Doue

Desire Doue

Barcelona have set their sights on Desire Doue, according to IndyKaila News. The French forward has enjoyed a steady rise after joining PSG in the summer of 2024.

Doue registered 16 goals and 16 assists from 61 games across competitions last season for the Parisians, helping them lift the domestic treble. His efforts have already turned heads at Camp Nou, with the Catalans looking to improve their already impressive forward line.

The LaLiga champions' poor financial situation has stifled them in the transfer market this summer. However, the situation is expected to improve next year and Barcelona are already planning for the future.

The Catalans have already identified Doue as their next target as they prepare to build a team around Lamine Yamal. The Frenchman was linked with a move to Camp Nou last summer, but PSG won the race for his signature.

Doue scored a brace against Inter Milan in the Champions League final last season, and set up another, forcing his suitors to take note. The youngster is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.

Catalans plan Inaki Pena renewal

Inaki Pena

Barcelona are planning to tie Inaki Pena down to a new deal before sending him out on loan this summer, according to journalist Juli Claramunt. The Spanish custodian is no longer part of the Catalans' plans following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer.

With Wojciech Szczesny expected to deputize for Garcia this season, Pena is surplus to requirements for the LaLiga champions, and is expected to leave. The 26-year-old's contract expires in 2026, and it was previously believed that Barcelona would let him leave for free this year.

However, it now appears that those plans have changed and the Catalans are looking to extend his stay before a possible loan exit. The move could help the LaLiga champions to cash in on the Spaniard next summer.

Aston Villa interested in Hector Fort

Hector Fort

Aston Villa are considering a move for Hector Fort this summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The 18-year-old was in and out of Barcelona's starting XI last season, registering 21 appearances across competitions, only five of which were starts.

With Jules Kounde the preferred choice for the right-back role, Fort's situation may not improve any time soon. The Catalans have already received multiple offers for the Spaniard, but are yet to make a decision on his future.

Aston Villa are impressed with Fort's efforts as well, and have already submitted an enquiry about his availability. The LaLiga champions could be open to a loan exit to help the teenager continue his development elsewhere.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More