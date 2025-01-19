Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing RB Leipzig ace, Como not in talks for Ansu Fati, and more - January 19, 2025

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe at the Coliseum on Saturday, January 18, in LaLiga. Jules Kounde sent Hansi Flick's team ahead in the ninth minute, but Mauro Arambarri equalized for the hosts in the 34th minute.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on an RB Leipzig striker. Elsewhere, Como are not eyeing a move for Ansu Fati this month.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 19, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko

Barcelona are among the clubs interested in Benjamin Sesko, according to The Daily Mirror. The Slovenian striker is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The Gunners are believed to be leading the race for the 21-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates last summer. While Sesko ended up staying at the Red Bull Arena, he reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with the club to leave this year.

The Slovenian has scored 13 goals and set up three more from 25 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season. Arsenal are considering a move this summer for the player to address a number of injuries in attack.

However, the Gunners will face competition from Barcelona in the race for the Slovenian. Interestingly, Sesko prefers a move to the Emirates if he leaves Leipzig.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to offer £70 million for his signature this month. However, it is unclear if the Bundesliga club would let their prized asset leave in the middle of the campaign.

Como not in talks for Ansu Fati, says Cesc Fabregas

Ansu Fati.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has rubbished rumors linking the club to Ansu Fati. The Spanish forward's future at Barcelona remains up in the air after falling out of favor under Hansi Flick.

Fati has appeared just eight times across competitions this season, only one of which was from the start. Recent reports have suggested that Como were planning to take him to Serie A.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Barca Universal, Fabregas has refuted those claims.

“The links (of Como with Ansu) are not true. There is nothing at all,” said Fabregas.

The 22-year-old is under contract with the Catalans until 2027.

Catalans agree Ronald Araujo renewal

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Ronald Araujo regarding a new deal, according to journalist Jose Alvarez. The Uruguayan's future was the talk of the town earlier this month and he was heavily linked with a move to Juventus.

However, the Catalans always wanted to keep hold of the player, and their efforts were intensified following Inigo Martinez's hamstring injury this month. It was initially reported that Araujo wanted to end his stay at Camp Nou in January.

However, Barcelona sporting manager Deco managed to instigate a change of heart after a round of talks. The Catalans were always eager to tie him down to a new deal, with his contract set to expire in 18 months.

Their efforts have now been successful, with total agreement reached with the player's camp. The 25-year-old will sign across the dotted line in the coming days. His new deal will contain an affordable release clause, reduced from the previous €1 billion option.

