Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing RB Leipzig ace, Frenkie de Jong advised to leave, and more - January 14, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Betis at the Estadi Olimipic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, January 15, in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game buoyed by their Supercopa de Espana triumph.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on an RB Leipzig striker. Elsewhere, Frenkie de Jong has been advised to leave the club.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 14, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko

Barcelona have identified Benjamin Sesko as a possible candidate to succeed Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou, according to SER. The Catalans are looking for a new No. 9, with the Polish striker set to turn 37 in August.

Lewandowski has been in tremendous form this season, scoring 26 goals in 27 appearances across competitions. However, he cannot be expected to carry on forever and the LaLiga giants are already eyeing multiple candidates to fill his shoes.

Viktor Gyokeres, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Isak have been named as options for the job so far. It now appears that Barcelona also have their eyes on Sesko as a target.

The Slovenian striker has been in fine form for RB Leipzig this season, registering 12 goals and three assists from 24 games across competitions. His contract runs until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.

Frenkie de Jong advised to leave Camp Nou by Ruud Gullit

Frenkie de Jong

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has advised Frenkie de Jong to leave Barcelona. The 27-year-old is now a peripheral figure at Camp Nou and was an unused substitute in the Supercopa de Espana final.

The Dutchman appeared reluctant to celebrate with his teammates after the win. His contract expires in just under 18 months and it appears that he is no longer in Hansi Flick's plans.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Gullit named Bayern Munich as the ideal club for De Jong.

“I hope he finds a solution. I hope he gets a club that suits him so that he can leave Barça. It’s time to look for something else. Which club would be perfect? Bayern. Bayern would be perfect for Frenkie. It would be fantastic for them,” said Gullit.

He continued:

“I would like De Jong to play football again. He should not sit on the bench. He is 27 years old and in his best years. This situation must change now. There is a lot of noise. That is something normal in the world of soccer to talk about offers and more with a player who has no minutes. I think the Saudi clubs should also probe his incorporation because he is a great player.”

De Jong has registered 15 appearances across competitions this season for Barcelona, only three of which have been starts.

Hansi Flick wants Ronald Araujo to stay

Ronald Araujo

Hansi Flick wants to keep hold of Ronald Araujo for now, according to AS. The Uruguayan defender's future at Barcelona remains under scrutiny this month, with multiple reports linking him with an exit.

However, the German manager considers Araujo ahead of Eric Garcia in the pecking order. Besides, the recent injury to Inigo Martinez has also complicated matters for the Catalans. As such, Flick would rather lose Garcia than Araujo in January.

