Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Serie A ace, Xavi Simons wants Camp Nou return, and more - April 21, 2025

Barcelona are leading the LaLiga title race after 32 games this season, sitting four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's team next face Mallorca at home on Tuesday, April 22, in the league.
Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Serie A defender. Elsewhere, Xavi Simons wants to return to Camp Nou.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 21, 2025.
Barcelona eyeing Dodo
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Fiorentina defender Dodo, according to AS. The Catalans are looking for a new right-back to provide cover for Jules Kounde, who has been outstanding this season.
The Frenchman has been an omnipresent figure under Hansi Flick, registering three goals and eight assists from 51 games across competitions. However, the LaLiga giants lack a proper cover for Kounde, with youngster Hector Fort failing to convince.
Barcelona are planning to address the position this summer and have identified Dodo as an option. The Brazilian has caught the eye with Fiorentina this season, setting up five goals from 41 games.
Dodo is under contract with the Tuscan side until 2027, and reportedly has a €25 million release clause in his deal. That makes the 26-year-old an affordable option for the Catalans, who are considering a deal this year.
However, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to ruin their plans. The London club have apparently enquired about the Brazilian, but it is unclear if they would follow it up with an official offer.
Xavi Simons wants Camp Nou return
Xavi Simons wants to return to Barcelona this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch midfielder rose through the ranks at Camp Nou, but left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before he could establish himself with the senior side.
Simons moved to RB Leipzig on loan in the summer of 2023 before the transfer was made permanent in January this year. The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Bundesliga club this season, amassing 10 goals and six assists from 29 games across competitions.
Simons' future remains uncertain ahead of the summer, and RB Leipzig are apparently willing to let him go for €75 million. There's interest from the Premier League, but the Dutchman wants to return to his alma mater. However, the finances involved all but rule Barcelona out of the race.
Manchester City ready to offer €200m for Pedri
Manchester City are willing to break the bank for Pedri this summer, according to Fichajes.net. Pedri has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, registering five goals and seven assists from 50 games across competitions.
The Cityzens are pleased with his efforts and are ready to prise him away this summer. The Premier League champions are looking for Kevin De Bruyne's replacement, with the Belgian set to leave the Etihad at the end of the season.
Manchester City initially had Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz on their agenda, but have now decided to focus on Pedri instead. The English side believe that the 22-year-old can transform their fortunes, and are willing to offer €200 million for his signature. However, Pedri signed a new contract with the Catalans in January until 2030, and the club have no desire to let him go.