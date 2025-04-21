Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Serie A ace, Xavi Simons wants Camp Nou return, and more - April 21, 2025

Barcelona are leading the LaLiga title race after 32 games this season, sitting four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's team next face Mallorca at home on Tuesday, April 22, in the league.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Serie A defender. Elsewhere, Xavi Simons wants to return to Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 21, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Dodo

Dodo is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Fiorentina defender Dodo, according to AS. The Catalans are looking for a new right-back to provide cover for Jules Kounde, who has been outstanding this season.

Ad

Trending

The Frenchman has been an omnipresent figure under Hansi Flick, registering three goals and eight assists from 51 games across competitions. However, the LaLiga giants lack a proper cover for Kounde, with youngster Hector Fort failing to convince.

Barcelona are planning to address the position this summer and have identified Dodo as an option. The Brazilian has caught the eye with Fiorentina this season, setting up five goals from 41 games.

Dodo is under contract with the Tuscan side until 2027, and reportedly has a €25 million release clause in his deal. That makes the 26-year-old an affordable option for the Catalans, who are considering a deal this year.

Ad

However, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to ruin their plans. The London club have apparently enquired about the Brazilian, but it is unclear if they would follow it up with an official offer.

Xavi Simons wants Camp Nou return

Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons wants to return to Barcelona this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch midfielder rose through the ranks at Camp Nou, but left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before he could establish himself with the senior side.

Ad

Simons moved to RB Leipzig on loan in the summer of 2023 before the transfer was made permanent in January this year. The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Bundesliga club this season, amassing 10 goals and six assists from 29 games across competitions.

Simons' future remains uncertain ahead of the summer, and RB Leipzig are apparently willing to let him go for €75 million. There's interest from the Premier League, but the Dutchman wants to return to his alma mater. However, the finances involved all but rule Barcelona out of the race.

Ad

Manchester City ready to offer €200m for Pedri

Pedri has admirers at the Etihad

Manchester City are willing to break the bank for Pedri this summer, according to Fichajes.net. Pedri has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, registering five goals and seven assists from 50 games across competitions.

Ad

The Cityzens are pleased with his efforts and are ready to prise him away this summer. The Premier League champions are looking for Kevin De Bruyne's replacement, with the Belgian set to leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

Manchester City initially had Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz on their agenda, but have now decided to focus on Pedri instead. The English side believe that the 22-year-old can transform their fortunes, and are willing to offer €200 million for his signature. However, Pedri signed a new contract with the Catalans in January until 2030, and the club have no desire to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More