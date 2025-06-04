Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Marcus Rashford competition, club make Luis Diaz decision, and more - June 4, 2025

Hansi Flick guided Barcelona to LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España titles in the 2024-25 season. The German manager is now working to upgrade his squad before the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not the only party interested in Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have made a decision regarding their pursuit of Luis Diaz.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 4, 2025.

Barcelona face Marcus Rashford competition

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona will face competition from Inter Milan in the race to sign Marcus Rashford this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward this summer to add more cover to their already impressive squad.

The LaLiga champions were eyeing a move for Rashford in the winter and have retained their interest in the Englishman. The 27-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa after a reported fallout with Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.

His situation at Old Trafford hasn't improved so far, and Rashford is expected to be on his way out in the coming weeks. Barcelona are already planning to take him to the Camp Nou before the start of the new season.

However, Inter Milan are eyeing the Englishman with interest as well and could ruin the Catalans' plans. The Nerazzurri are looking to revamp their squad after a disappointing campaign.

A new attacker is high up on their agenda, and they have identified Rashford as the ideal candidate for the job. The Serie A giants could attempt a cut-price deal for the Englishman or even propose a long-term deal. Manchester United, meanwhile, want to offload the player permanently for €40m this summer.

Catalans make Luis Diaz decision

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are unwilling to break the bank for Luis Diaz this summer, according to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad (via Barca Universal). The Catalans have been hot on the heels of the Colombian for a while and are expected to go for the kill this summer.

Diaz enjoyed a fantastic season with Liverpool, helping them win the Premier League title. He is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and is expected to cost at least €80m.

While the LaLiga champions admire the player, they want to follow a strict economic framework while pursuing their target. Barcelona will not invest a huge sum in the 28-year-old and want to secure his services for a reasonable fee. However, the Reds have no desire to let the player go for less than their quoted price.

Sevilla eyeing Pau Victor

Pau Victor

Sevilla are ready to offer Pau Victor an escape route from Camp Nou, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The report adds that the Andalusian club have already reached out to Barcelona to explore the possibilities of a deal.

The Spanish forward has struggled for game time under Hansi Flick this season, with Robert Lewandowski the preferred choice to lead the line. Victor registered two goals from 29 games this season, but only two of them were starts.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2029, but his future remains up in the air. The Catalans are apparently willing to let him leave either on loan or on a permanent transfer with a buyback clause.

