Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans given deadline for Marcus Rashford move, Ronald Araujo wants to leave, and more - January 15, 2025

Barcelona host Real Betis at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, January 15, in Copa del Rey Round of 16. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on the back of their Supercopa de Espana triumph.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been handed a timeline to complete a move for Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, Ronald Araujo has decided to leave Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 15, 2025.

Barcelona given deadline for Marcus Rashford move

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have until January 15 to secure the services of Marcus Rashford, according to Football Transfers. The English forward is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after falling out of favor under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford hasn't featured for the club in the last seven games across competitions and has already expressed a desire for a new adventure. The Catalans are apparently among his suitors this month, along with Napoli and AC Milan.

Recent reports have suggested that Hansi Flick wants to add Rashford to his roster, while the player also prefers to move to Camp Nou. However, the 27-year-old has informed the LaLiga giants he won't wait for them forever.

Barcelona have to decided regarding the move by January 15, so that the player's camp will have ample opportunity to pursue other options if the transfer fails. Marcus Rashford has registered seven goals and three assists from 24 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season. His contract expires in 2028.

Ronald Araujo wants to leave

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo wants to leave Barcelona despite the recent injury to Inigo Martinez, according to journalist Alex Pintanel. The Uruguayan recently returned to full fitness and has already made his first couple of appearances for the Catalans.

However, he is no longer the first choice under Hansi Flick, who has Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez as the established centre-back pairing. The situation has added to speculation regarding Araujo's future, with reports linking him with an exit from Camp Nou.

Interestingly, Martinez picked up an injury against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final and is sidelined for around four weeks. It was Araujo who replaced the Spaniard in the game, and it is believed that Barcelona will hold on to the Uruguayan to address the injury setback.

However, it now appears that the 25-year-old remains determined to leave the LaLiga giants this month. Juventus remains the likeliest destination, although their proposed €50m offer is unlikely to convince the Catalans.

Hansi Flick makes Ansu Fati decision

Ansu Fati's future remains uncertain

Hansi Flick no longer considers Ansu Fati part of his plans, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward is a long way down the pecking order at Barcelona.

Fati wasn't included in the squad for the Supercopa de Espana, which further highlights his situation at Camp Nou. The German manager is spoilt for choice in the final third and can afford to let the 22-year-old leave this month.

Fati's contract runs until 2027, but his time at the club could come to an end this month itself. Despite his struggles, there's no shortage of interest, with Sevilla, Valencia, Real Betis, and Girona all in the mix. The Catalans are open to a loan exit, although the player would prefer a permanent move.

