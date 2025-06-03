Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans initiate Luis Diaz talks, club end pursuit of Ligue 1 ace, and more - June 3, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season. The Catalans are on the rise since Hansi Flick's arrival last summer, but remain in the market for reinforcements.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have stepped up their pursuit of Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the Camp Nou hierarchy is no longer interested in a Ligue 1 full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 3, 2025.

Barcelona initiate Luis Diaz talks

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona have held initial talks with Luis Diaz's camp ahead of a possible move this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Catalans are eager to rope in a left-forward and the Colombian is their preferred choice for the job.

Ad

Trending

Diaz has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Liverpool, helping them reach the EFL Cup final and win the Premier League. The 28-year-old finished the season with 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games.

His efforts have already convinced the LaLiga champions, who are long-term admirers of the player. Diaz is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2027 and is likely to cost a massive fee.

Despite Barcelona's well-documented financial woes, the club remains determined to get their hands on the Colombian this summer. While the player is valued at €85m, the Catalans remain confident that they can get a deal done for €65-70m. However, interest from Saudi Arabia, particularly from Al-Nassr, could complicate matters for the Spanish giants.

Ad

Catalans end pursuit of Vanderson

Vanderson has been quite impressive this season

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of AS Monaco full-back Vanderson, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have been monitoring the Brazilian right-back for a while and were expected to make a move this summer.

Ad

Vanderson enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign, registering two goals and five assists from 41 games across competitions. He is under contract until 2028 and is apparently wanted in the Premier League as well.

The LaLiga champions were previously in the market for a new right-back to provide cover for Jules Kounde. However, Hansi Flick found success by deploying Eric Garcia in the role in the later part of the campaign.

The Blaugrana also have Hector Fort in the squad, and now believe that they are well covered for the position. As such, they are no longer considering a move for the 23-year-old. Vanderson was open to a move to Camp Nou, but he won't be short of options if he decides to leave Monaco this summer.

Ad

Barcelona rejected chance to sign Desire Doue last summer

Desire Doue

Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Desire Doue last summer, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti. The talented French forward has been outstanding for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, registering 15 goals and 16 assists from 54 games.

Ad

He helped Luis Enrique's team win the treble, and even scored a brace in the 5-0 romp of Inter Milan in the Champions League final. However, he could have been playing at Camp Nou instead this season.

The 20-year-old was apparently among multiple forwards being monitored by the Catalans last summer. However, the LaLiga champions ultimately opted against investing a sizeable fee on a proven talent. PSG swooped in, lapping him up for €50m, and the rest is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More