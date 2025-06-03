Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans initiate Luis Diaz talks, club end pursuit of Ligue 1 ace, and more - June 3, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season. The Catalans are on the rise since Hansi Flick's arrival last summer, but remain in the market for reinforcements.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have stepped up their pursuit of Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the Camp Nou hierarchy is no longer interested in a Ligue 1 full-back.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 3, 2025.
Barcelona initiate Luis Diaz talks
Barcelona have held initial talks with Luis Diaz's camp ahead of a possible move this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Catalans are eager to rope in a left-forward and the Colombian is their preferred choice for the job.
Diaz has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Liverpool, helping them reach the EFL Cup final and win the Premier League. The 28-year-old finished the season with 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games.
His efforts have already convinced the LaLiga champions, who are long-term admirers of the player. Diaz is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2027 and is likely to cost a massive fee.
Despite Barcelona's well-documented financial woes, the club remains determined to get their hands on the Colombian this summer. While the player is valued at €85m, the Catalans remain confident that they can get a deal done for €65-70m. However, interest from Saudi Arabia, particularly from Al-Nassr, could complicate matters for the Spanish giants.
Catalans end pursuit of Vanderson
Barcelona have ended their pursuit of AS Monaco full-back Vanderson, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have been monitoring the Brazilian right-back for a while and were expected to make a move this summer.
Vanderson enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign, registering two goals and five assists from 41 games across competitions. He is under contract until 2028 and is apparently wanted in the Premier League as well.
The LaLiga champions were previously in the market for a new right-back to provide cover for Jules Kounde. However, Hansi Flick found success by deploying Eric Garcia in the role in the later part of the campaign.
The Blaugrana also have Hector Fort in the squad, and now believe that they are well covered for the position. As such, they are no longer considering a move for the 23-year-old. Vanderson was open to a move to Camp Nou, but he won't be short of options if he decides to leave Monaco this summer.
Barcelona rejected chance to sign Desire Doue last summer
Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Desire Doue last summer, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti. The talented French forward has been outstanding for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, registering 15 goals and 16 assists from 54 games.
He helped Luis Enrique's team win the treble, and even scored a brace in the 5-0 romp of Inter Milan in the Champions League final. However, he could have been playing at Camp Nou instead this season.
The 20-year-old was apparently among multiple forwards being monitored by the Catalans last summer. However, the LaLiga champions ultimately opted against investing a sizeable fee on a proven talent. PSG swooped in, lapping him up for €50m, and the rest is history.