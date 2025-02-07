Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans learn Marc Pubill price, club rejected January offers for Spanish ace, and more - February 7, 2025

Barcelona secured a 5-0 win over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, February 6, at the Mestalla. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick, while Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have learned Marc Pubill's price tag. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have turned down multiple offers for a Spanish forward in the winter transfer window.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 7, 2025.

Barcelona learn Marc Pubill's price

Marc Pubill

Barcelona will have to pay €20m to secure the services of Marc Pubill this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans are planning to add a new right-back to their roster at the end of this season.

Jules Kounde has covered quite well in the role, but he prefers to operate as a centre-back. The LaLiga giants have now identified Pubill as an option for the job.

The 21-year-old was a target for Barcelona last summer as well, but a move couldn't materialize due to Financial Fair Play issues. The Catalans have retained their interest in the Spaniard and are now ready to return for him this year.

However, Pubill remains a key figure for Almeria and is under contract until 2029. He has registered one assist from 23 games across competitions this season. As such, the second-division club will only let him go for the aforementioned price.

Catalans rejected January offers for Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Barcelona turned down multiple offers for Ferran Torres in the winter transfer window, according to Fichajes.net. Napoli apparently wanted the Spaniard as a possible replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

AC Milan wanted him to fill the boots of Alvaro Morata, who had joined Galatasaray on loan. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund were also in the market for a possible replacement for Donyell Malen and wanted Torres for the job.

Arsenal were apparently in the race as well, with Mikel Arteta eager to bolster his attack ahead of the second half of the campaign. However, Barcelona turned all of them down, as the player is considered a key figure under Hansi Flick.

While Torres isn't a guaranteed starter at Camp Nou, the German tactician appreciates the player's attitude and efforts. The decision is already paying dividends, with the 24-year-old scoring a hattrick in midweek. Torres now has 10 goals and three assists from 25 games across competitions, nine of which have been starts.

Ansu Fati not in Hansi Flick's plans

Ansu Fati.

Ansu Fati is no longer part of Hansi Flick's plans, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish forward is a peripheral figure at Barcelona of late and has featured just eight times across competitions.

Just one of them has been from the start, with the German manager spoilt for choice in attack. Fati was heavily linked with an exit from Camp Nou in the winter transfer window but opted to stay.

The 22-year-old remains determined to turn his career around with the LaLiga giants, but it now looks like that ship has sailed. Flick didn't include the player in the matchday squad for the Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Valencia on Thursday, which they won 5-0. It was perhaps another reminder that Fati's time at Camp Nou was all but over.

