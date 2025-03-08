Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans offered chance to sign Neymar, club eyeing Ligue 1 ace, and more - March 8, 2025

Barcelona will host Osasuna at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday, March 8, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on a run of five consecutive wins in the league.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been offered the chance to sign Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a Ligue 1 goalkeeper.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 8, 2025.

Barcelona offered chance to sign Neymar

Neymar remains linked with a return to Camp Nou

Barcelona have been offered the chance to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou this summer, according to SPORT. The Brazilian forward is back at Santos after cutting ties with Al-Hilal this winter, but isn't planning for a long stay.

Ad

Trending

Instead, Neymar wants to return to Europe to play football at the highest level. He wants to join a team that can compete for trophies, play attacking football, and help him regain his mojo.

The 33-year-old has been in fine form since returning to his old hunting ground this year. Neymar has registered three goals and three assists from seven games across competitions so far.

The Brazilian is now hoping to take his game to a higher level by securing a move to a top side in the summer. He would like to return to Barcelona, although the club are not prioritising a move at the moment.

Ad

The player's agent, Pini Zahavi, has been tasked with getting him back to Europe later this year, with the player also offered to Bayern Munich. Neymar is even willing to take a paycut to secure a move.

Zahavi enjoys strong ties with the Catalans, but is aware that scripting a return to Camp Nou won't be easy. The manner of the Brazilian's exit to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the legal battles in recent times could complicate a deal.

Ad

Catalans eyeing Lucas Chevalier

Lucas Chevalier

Barcelona are considering a move for Lucas Chevalier this summer, according to Fichajes. However, the report adds that they will face competition from Manchester City in the race for the Frenchman.

Ad

Chevalier is one of the most sought-after young goalkeepers in the world at the moment. The 23-year-old has been in fine form with Lille this season, registering 10 clean sheets in 37 games across competitions.

The Catalans are impressed with his efforts and have identified him as a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen. While the Frenchman is under contract until 2027, Lille could let him go for a fair fee. However, interest from Manchester City won't be good news for the LaLiga giants, given their poor financial situation.

Ad

Jonathan David prefers Premier League move

Jonathan David

Jonathan David would prefer to move to the Premier League this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Canadian striker is a top target for Barcelona, who see him as a possible successor for Robert Lewandowski.

Ad

David's contract with Lille is set to expire this summer and he is likely to be available for free. That makes the 25-year-old an enticing prospect for the LaLiga giants.

However, Barcelona may now be forced to eye alternate targets, as the player wants to move to the Premier League this year. With Chelsea and Manchester United among the clubs eyeing him, the Catalans could be fighting a losing battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback