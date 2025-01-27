Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans offered Neymar reunion, club suffer Joshua Kimmich blow, and more - January 27, 2025

Barcelona secured a 7-1 win over Valencia at home on Sunday, January 26, in LaLiga. Fermin Lopez registered a brace, and Cesar Tarrega scored an unfortunate own goal, while Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski all got on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been offered the chance to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 27, 2025.

Barcelona offered Neymar reunion

Neymar's future remains uncertain

Barcelona have been offered the chance to re-sign Neymar, according to journalist Victor Navarro. However, the Catalans have reportedly turned down the proposal, given that they are in no position to match the Brazilian's hefty wages.

Trending

Neymar's contract with Al-Hilal is all set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet. It is believed that the Saudi club no longer consider him part of their plans and are ready to let him go this year.

The 32-year-old has registered just seven appearances for Al-Hilal since joining them in the summer of 2023, scoring one goal and setting up three more. Neymar played some of the best football of his career with Barcelona, before leaving the club in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Since then, he has continuously been linked with a return to Camp Nou, although a move has failed to materialize so far. The Brazilian now understands that a second coming with the Catalans is no longer possible. Meanwhile, his former club Santos are reportedly preparing to secure the player's services on loan this month.

Catalans suffer Joshua Kimmich blow

Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Joshua Kimmich, according to Caught Offside. The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing the 29-year-old with interest. The Catalans are yet to sign a proper replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left Camp Nou in 2023.

While they have young Marc Casado and Marc Bernal in their ranks, Kimmich represents a world-class option for the position. However, Liverpool's entry into the scenes would pose a threat to the LaLiga giants' plans. Barcelona are under financial difficulties and do not have the funds to compete with the might of Premier League clubs.

Frenkie de Jong wanted in Saudi Arabia

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Victor Navarro. Al-Ittihad are reportedly planning to offer the Dutchman the chance to revive his career.

Former Barcelona director Ramon Planes, who currently serves as director of the Saudi club, is eager to prise De Jong away from Camp Nou. The 27-year-old is a peripheral figure under Hansi Flick and has struggled for chances this season.

His contract expires in under 18 months and the player hasn't agreed to an extension yet. The Catalans are apparently open to his exit and Planes is ready to take him off their hands.

The Al-Ittihad director apparently held talks with De Jong during the Supercopa de Espana. However, it is unclear if the Dutchman is willing to end his European adventure this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback