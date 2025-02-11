Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Raphinha renewal, Liverpool ace wants Camp Nou move, and more - February 11, 2025

Barcelona are third in the LaLiga table after 23 games, two points behind leaders Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's team have won 15 and lost five games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are planning to extend Raphinha's stay at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, a Liverpool defender is eager to move to Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 11, 2025.

Barcelona plan Raphinha renewal

Raphinha has been on fire this season

Barcelona are planning to tie Raphinha down to a new deal, according to SPORT. The Brazilian initially joined the Catalans as a right winger from Leeds United in 2022 and was linked with an exit as recently as last summer.

Trending

However, everything changed with Hansi Flick's arrival at Camp Nou. The German tactician switched the 28-year-old to the left and the player has now registered the most productive season of his career.

Raphinha has scored 24 goals and set up 15 more from 35 games across competitions. He is now a permanent feature under Flick and one of Barcelona's most important players.

The LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts and want to end any speculation regarding his future. Though the Brazilian is under contract at Camp Nou until 2027, the club are planning to hand him a new deal.

The Catalans are working on a new contract that will keep Raphinha at the club until 2029. He will also be offered an improved pay package that will come into effect in 2026. The club will submit their proposal to the player soon.

Virgil van Dijk wants Camp Nou move

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is ready to move to Barcelona this summer, according to Football 365 via reports in Spain. The veteran Dutchman is in the final months of his contract with Liverpool and is yet to agree to a renewal.

Van Dijk's situation has attracted attention from multiple clubs across the continent. However, it now appears that Van Dijk is enticed by the prospect of joining Hansi Flick's bandwagon at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Juventus have already submitted proposals to sign the player for free this summer. However, the 33-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Catalans.

Hansi Flick gives Ansu Fati a ray of hope

Ansu Fati.

Hansi Flick has told Ansu Fati that he has to work harder to salvage his Barcelona career, according to MARCA. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man at Camp Nou and has registered just one start for the Catalans this season.

The German manager is spoilt for choice in attack and Fati remains a long way down the pecking order. The 22-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from the LaLiga giants in the winter but ended up staying.

It is believed that Fati remains desperate to turn his career around, but wants to do so with Barcelona. The player recently had a chat with Flick, where the German manager outlined the stiff competition for places in the squad. However, Flick apparently told the Spaniard that if he continues to make improvements and work hard, his time will come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback