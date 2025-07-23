Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans relaxed about renewal of LaLiga ace, club make Denzel Dumfries decision, and more - July 23, 2025

Hansi Flick guided Barcelona to a domestic treble last season after taking charge at Camp Nou in the summer of 2024. The German manager is now working to further improve his squad before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not losing sleep over the renewal process of a LaLiga midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have made a decision regarding their pursuit of Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, let's take a look a the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 23, 2025.

Barcelona relaxed about renewal of Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are relaxed about Frenkie de Jong's renewal process, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch midfielder missed the start of last season due to an ankle injury but became a vital figure under Hansi Flick since his return.

De Jong was key to the Catalans' domestic treble winning campaign, forging a stellar partnership with Pedri in the middle of the park. The LaLiga champions are pleased with his efforts, while Flick also trusts the 28-year-old.

Interestingly, Frenkie de Jong's contract expires in 2026, and Barcelona are eager to extend his stay at the club. The player also wants to sign a new deal, but the process has been delayed due to a technical holdup involving his agent Ali Dursun.

The Dutchman is working to end his association with the agent, and unless the legal issues are addressed, the Catalans cannot start renewal talks with his new agent. However, it is seen as a temporary hiccup, and both parties remain relaxed about the situation.

Catalans make Denzel Dumfries decision

Denzel Dumfries

Barcelona have decided not to pursue a move for Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to SPORT. The Dutch right-back was outstanding for Inter Milan last season and has been linked with the Catalans in recent weeks.

It was suggested that the LaLiga champions could move for the 29-year-old to add more cover to their right-back position. However, Barcelona reportedly feel that they are well stocked in the area at the moment.

Jules Kounde has been outstanding in the role, while Hansi Flick also has Hector Ford as the Frenchman's backup. With Eric Garcia in their roster as well, the Catalans are no longer interested in Dumfries.

Marc Cucurella backs Marcus Rashford to excel at Camp Nou

Marcus Rashford

Marc Cucurella believes Marcus Rashford will hit the ground running with Barcelona. The English forward is reportedly on the verge of moving to Camp Nou on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

Speaking to Jijantes, Cucurella was full of praise for the 27-year-old.

“He’s very fast and I think he’ll notice the difference in pace between the leagues. The Premier League is quicker, more physical, but in La Liga you have to adapt to a different style of play. I believe Marcus can do quite a lot of work in Spain because of his speed and quality, but he will have to adjust,” said Cucurella.

Marcus Rashford rose through the ranks at Manchester United has registered 138 goals and 77 assists from 426 games for the club so far. The Catalans will reportedly have a €35m option to sign him permanently next summer.

