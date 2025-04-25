Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans set Raphinha price, Arsenal eyeing French ace, and more - April 25, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26, at the Estadio de La Cartuja. Hansi Flick's team have already defeated their bitter rivals twice this season, in the league and the Supercopa de Espana final.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their asking price for Raphinha. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in a French defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 25, 2025.

Barcelona set Raphinha price

Raphinha has been on fire this season

Barcelona want €100 million for Raphinha this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward has been in the form of his life this season, registering 30 goals and 23 assists from 49 games.

He has been one of the stalwarts of Hansi Flick's attack and has turned heads across the globe. Raphinha is under contract until 2027, so the Catalans are under no pressure to let him go.

However, the LaLiga giants remain under financial distress, so they are likely to turn to player sales this summer to raise funds. Despite the 28-year-old's recent form, it appears that Barcelona will consider his exit.

The Catalans, though, will only let him go for a colossal fee amid interest from Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal are keeping a close watch on the situation and are ready to test the LaLiga giants' resolve.

The Saudi side are also planning to offer Raphinha a massive pay package to make the move to the Middle East. Al-Hilal are supposedly proposing a four-year contract worth €200 million, which will see the Brazilian earn €50 million per year. Raphinha has always expressed a desire to stay at Camp Nou, but such an offer could turn his head.

Arsenal eyeing Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde

Arsenal have set their sights on Jules Kounde, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French defender has rediscovered himself at right-back this season and has been indispensable for Barcelona.

Kounde has missed just one game in the entire campaign so far, the 1-0 win over Mallorca in midweek when he was an unused substitute. The 26-year-old has registered three goals and eight assists from 51 games across competitions, all but three of which have been starts.

Arsenal are pleased with his efforts and are ready to prise him away this summer. The Gunners are willing to offer €65 million for the Frenchman, while Chelsea are in the race as well.

However, the report adds that Barcelona consider him a pillar of their project and have no desire to let him go. The player is under contract until 2027.

Clement Lenglet wants permanent move to Atletico Madrid

Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet has informed Barcelona that he wants to join Atletico Madrid permanently this summer, according to SPORT. The French defender moved to Los Rojiblancos on loan last summer and has been quietly impressive under Diego Simeone.

Lenglet has registered 31 appearances across competitions, including 29 starts, and is now a first-team regular at the Metropolitano Stadium. His contract expires in 2026, and he is no longer part of the Catalans' plans. The 29-year-old has a €10 million price tag on his head, but Atletico Madrid are planning to sign him for free next year.

