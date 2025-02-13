Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Benjamin Sesko blow, club face Leroy Sane competition, and more - February 13, 2025

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming LaLiga tie against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on a run of three consecutive wins in the league.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to take Benjamin Sesko to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Leroy Sane.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 13, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Benjamin Sesko blow

Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko would prefer a move to Arsenal if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Slovenian striker has been a revelation for the Bundesliga club of late and is also admired at Barcelona.

Trending

The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 this August. While the Pole has shown no signs of slowing down, he cannot be expected to continue forever.

The LaLiga giants want a new face to help maintain the quality in attack when the veteran striker eventually slows down. They have identified multiple candidates for the job, including Sesko.

Barcelona sporting director Deco considers the 21-year-old a superb fit at Camp Nou. However, it is now suggested that the player is enticed by the sporting project at Arsenal. As such, the Catalans may have to keep their options open, with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak also on their radar.

Catalans face Leroy Sane competition

Leroy Sane

Barcelona will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Leroy Sane this summer, according to Caught Offside. The German forward's contract with Bayern Munich expires in less than five months, and he could be available for free at the end of this season.

The Catalans are looking to reinforce their attack this year and Sane's contract situation makes him a lucrative target. The 29-year-old has registered eight goals and two assists from 28 games across competitions this season.

He could be an interesting option for the LaLiga giants, who are under financial distress. However, it now appears that Tottenham Hotspur could disrupt Barcelona's plans.

Deco opens up on Marcus Rashford pursuit

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona sporting director Deco has revealed that Marcus Rashford wasn't a priority for the club in the winter transfer window. The Englishman was heavily linked with a loan move to Camp Nou in January.

However, the Catalans failed to free up space in their salary structure for a move. The 27-year-old ended up joining Aston Villa on a temporary move until the end of the season.

Speaking recently to SPORT, as cited by Barca Universal, Deco insisted that the LaLiga giants were never desperate to sign Rashford.

“It’s tough because the good players, those who can contribute, are not available. It’s true that Rashford was talked about, and he could have come, but we weren’t desperately looking for a player,” said Deco

He continued:

“We knew we were recovering players, and others were getting closer to their best versions. If he could have come, it would’ve been nice, but it wasn’t a priority.”

Aston Villa reportedly have a £40 million option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently at the end of this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback