Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Jonathan Tah blow, Manchester City eyeing Spanish ace, and more - May 14, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga tie against Espanyol on Thursday, May 15, at home. Hansi Flick's team will clinch the league title if they manage to win the game.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their plans to take Jonathan Tah to Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City have set their sights on a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 14, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Jonathan Tah blow

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah is edging closer to a move to Bayern Munich this summer, according to The Athletic's Mario Cortegana. The German defender is also a target for Barcelona, who are planning to reinforce their backline before the start of the new season.

Ad

Trending

The Catalans are under financial distress and are looking at cost-effective options for the job. Tah's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires at the end of this season, and he has already announced that he will leave.

The LaLiga giants are apparently enticed by the prospect of signing the 29-year-old for free this summer. Tah is proven in the European circuit and played a key role in Leverkusen's rise under Xabi Alonso.

Ad

Although Barcelona are well stocked at the back, uncertainties surrounding the futures of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia have forced them to consider options. Tah would have been perfect for the job, but it now appears that he could be on his way to the Allianz Arena.

The report adds that Bayern Munich are in advanced talks with the player's entourage regarding a move this summer. The German defender is apparently close to agreeing on a three-year deal with the Bavarians.

Ad

Manchester City eyeing Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo.

Manchester City are interested in taking Dani Olmo to the Etihad, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Spanish midfielder arrived at Barcelona last summer from RB Leipzig and has been in fine form so far.

Ad

Although his season has been disrupted with injuries and registration issues, Olmo has still registered 11 goals and six assists from 36 games. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and consider him a key part of their plans.

However, Manchester City are ready to test their resolve this summer. The Cityzens are looking for a modern No.10 who can fill the shoes of Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian maestro is all set to leave this summer and City want Olmo to take his place. While Barcelona have no desire to let him go, an offer of €60-70m could turn their head.

Ad

Catalans plan Frenkie de Jong renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given his green signal to Frenkie de Jong's renewal, according to AS. The Dutch midfielder's contract expires in 2026, and he is yet to sign an extension.

It was previously believed that De Jong will be on his way this summer, but it now appears that his recent performances have changed his position at Camp Nou. The 27-year-old has been indispensable under Hansi Flick this season and is now a vital part of the first team. The Catalans are now ready to keep Frenkie de Jong at the club beyond his current deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More